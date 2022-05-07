2 separate shooting incidents on Delhi roads. Gangster’s father killed, 2 hurt
NEW DELHI: A man was killed and two brothers were injured in separate firing incidents reported from outer Delhi’s Khera village and west Delhi’s Subhash Nagar within a span of three hours on Saturday evening.
In the first incident, police said the father of a jailed criminal was shot dead in Khera village, reportedly over a rivalry between gangs led by jailed gangster Sunil Maan alias Tillu Tajpuriya and dead gangster Jitender Maan alias Gogi.
Police said the incident took place at about around 5 pm. The deceased was identified as Bhram Prakash, said to be in his 50s. He is the father of Kallu, a member of the Gogi gang, and is in jail. The video footage shows two men riding a bike intercepting Bhram Prakash, who was also on a motorcycle. One of the killers runs towards Bhram Prakash and pumps bullets into his body from a close range while his accomplice waits. Moments later, Prakash’s body is seen in the video lying on the roadside.
“We have learnt that Kallu was having an animosity with one Prawesh Maan from the Khera village and one associate of Maan was shot dead some months ago. Maan is an associate of Tillu,” said a police officer aware of the incident.
In the second incident three hours and 30km away, two brothers, identified as Ajay Chaudhary and Jassa Chaudhary were travelling in a car when unidentified assailants opened fire at their vehicle at the Subhash Place traffic intersection that comes under the Hari Nagar police station. At least a dozen shots were fired, some hit the two brothers.
“Ajay is said to be a former office-bearer of Keshopur Mandi. Both the brothers were admitted to a hospital where they are undergoing surgery. A case has been registered and is being investigated from all possible angles. The firing took place around 8pm,” said deputy commissioner of police (west) Ghanshyam Bansal, adding that teams have been formed and they are scanning CCTV cameras to identify the attackers.
Uttar Pradesh government earns ₹1657.61 crore more revenue in April 2022
The Uttar Pradesh government on Saturday claimed a consistent increase in its revenue as it realised ₹1657.61 crore more in April 2022 vis-a-vis the total collections in the same month in 2021. The Uttar Pradesh government's total tax and non-tax collections in the first month of the financial year 2022-23 remained ₹12,854.10 crore against ₹11,196.49 crore collected in the same month in 2021-22.
2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, BJP set for revamp in Uttar Pradesh
The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party unit in Uttar Pradesh is in for an overhaul keeping the 2024 Lok Sabha polls in mind, party leaders indicated. The BJP leadership is currently mulling over effecting large-scale changes from the main state body to the party's youth wing and its many morchas. The UP BJP has a state chief in Swatantra Dev Singh. Swatantra Dev is also an OBC leader belonging to the Kurmi community.
Fill vacant posts of Allahabad HC judges, demands HCBA president
Expressing concern over increasing pendency of cases as well as problems relating to listing of cases, the Allahabad High Court Bar Association on Saturday demanded filling of all the vacant posts of judges of the Allahabad high court and its Lucknow bench. HCBA president Radha Kant Ojha said many times information is not conveyed through text messages resulting in dismissal of cases by the courts due to non-appearance of counsel.
UP: Five-year-old girl’s body found in drain in Lucknow
The body of a five-year-old girl was found in a drain under Hussainganj police station on Saturday, police said. As per reports, the girl along with her friends was playing outside her house on Friday evening. “When she didn't return home till late night, the girl's father informed nearby police station about it. We recovered her body from the drain on Saturday,” said inspector, Naka police station, Manoj Kumar Mishra.
Power deficit in Uttar Pradesh lowest among big states: NLDC report
The power deficit in Uttar Pradesh is the lowest among big states, despite it recording the highest demand after Maharashtra, the daily power supply report available with the National Load Dispatch Centre indicates. Besides Uttar Pradesh, other states that experienced peak demand-supply gap on May 6 are Uttarakhand, Haryana, Rajasthan, Jammu and Kashmir (Union Territory), Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Assam. The situation was the worst in the neighbouring Rajasthan.
