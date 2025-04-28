Menu Explore
20-year-old shot dead in northeast Delhi: Cops

PTI |
Apr 28, 2025 11:33 AM IST

Crime and forensic science laboratory teams inspected the scene, and senior police officials were present to supervise the investigation, the officer said.

A 20-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, an official said on Monday.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station. (Representational/HT photo)
A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station. (Representational/HT photo)

The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Sunday, when a caller informed police that his son, identified as Sameer, had been shot in J-Block of the area.

Sameer was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.

Crime and forensic science laboratory (FSL) teams inspected the scene, and senior police officials were present to supervise the investigation, the officer said.

A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend those involved, police said.

Further investigation is underway, he added.

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
