20-year-old shot dead in northeast Delhi: Cops
PTI |
Crime and forensic science laboratory teams inspected the scene, and senior police officials were present to supervise the investigation, the officer said.
A 20-year-old man was shot dead in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area, an official said on Monday.
The incident occurred around 11.40 pm on Sunday, when a caller informed police that his son, identified as Sameer, had been shot in J-Block of the area.
Sameer was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead, he said.
A case has been registered at the Seelampur police station, and multiple teams have been deployed to identify and apprehend those involved, police said.
Further investigation is underway, he added.
