21-year-old man attacks senior doctor at Ganga Ram hospital with knife

ByHT Correspondent
Jul 26, 2023 07:48 PM IST

The suspect, who was being treated by the doctor at the hospital since 2021, was handed over to the police by hospital staffers

NEW DELHI: A 21-year-old patient at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital in central Delhi’s New Rajinder Nagar attacked a senior neurosurgeon with a small kitchen knife on Tuesday afternoon, police said.

Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra, the doctor who was attacked by a 21-year-old man, is chairman, neurosurgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (HT File Photo)
Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra, the doctor who was attacked by a 21-year-old man, is chairman, neurosurgery at the Sir Ganga Ram Hospital (HT File Photo)

The surgeon, Dr Satnam Singh Chhabra, sustained injuries on his thumb. The suspect was immediately restrained by hospital staffers who came to the doctor’s rescue and prevented any serious injury, a hospital official said.

The suspect, who was being treated by the doctor since 2021, was handed over to the police.

Sanjay Kumar Sain, deputy commissioner of police (central), said he has been booked for assaulting the doctor.

Sain said the attack took place at about 3.30pm on Tuesday when the patient visited the hospital for a consultation with Dr Chhabra.

“He suddenly turned furious and tried to attack the doctor with a sharp object that was later revealed to be a small knife used to peel fruits,” the senior police officer said, adding that he had concealed the knife in his pocket.

A senior police officer declined to reveal the trigger for the attack or the circumstances moments before the attack.

The officer said the initial probe indicated that the patient, a native of Bihar, has been in depression.

