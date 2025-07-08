22 monuments in Delhi to restored by archaeological dept

The tourism department and archaeology department of Delhi are restoring at least 22 historic monuments in the Capital by ways of revamp, including structural repairs, protective coatings, and modern upgrades, officials said on Monday. The tomb of Muhammad Quli Khan at the Mehrauli Archaeological Park is one of the 22 monuments to be restored. (HT Archive)

Sites currently undergoing revamp are Bhuli Bhatiyari ka Mahal near central Delhi’s Jhandewalan and Zail Memorial in Bawana, northwest Delhi — a tribute to World War 1 martyrs, Mutiny Memorial, and the Lodhi-era Tomb of Paik.

According to officials, Delhi tourism and transport development corporation (DTTDC) is undertaking the makeover, which is aimed to preserve heritage, provide restoration, and boost footfall.

Officials said that initially 18 sites were identified to be restored at the cost of ₹12.91 crore but recently the list was expanded and now 22 sites are up for revamp. “The cost is definitely going to escalate from our previous estimate but it will be well under our budget for the current number of monuments,” a DTTDC official said.

Some sites, like Quli Tomb in Mehrauli Archeological Park and Shah Jahan’s Turkman Gate will be stabilised with restoration, while others, such as the Tomb of Paik near Makarba Chowk which was built during the Mughal era, will gain visitor-friendly amenities like an amphitheatre and a cafe.

“The Tomb of Paik is getting a complete overhaul. An amphitheatre is being built here, a cafeteria is also under construction and to attract tourist footfall, an interpretation room is being built where visitors can learn about the monument’s history,” a DTTDC official said, adding that the monument will also get proper lighting.

Officials said other monuments getting a facelift include Bijri Khan Tomb near RK Puram and Bara Lao Gumbad near Vasant Vihar.