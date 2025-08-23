22-strong CRPF team, new vehicles part of Delhi CM’s security upgrade

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), which officially took over the security of Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday, has deployed a close protection team (CPT) of at least four personnel as part of her inner cordon. The move came a day after the CM was attacked inside her residence during a weekly public hearing. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta surrounded by security personnel at Ashok Bazar in Gandhi Nagar in New Delhi on Friday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

Under the Centre’s orders, Gupta has been granted Z-category CRPF security cover, a measure reserved for leaders facing a high level of threat perception. Senior CRPF officials confirmed on Friday that the CPT will remain at the chief minister’s side at all times, in line with protocols followed for other high-risk protectees.

While Delhi Police’s security unit had previously handled the CM’s protection, their role will now be limited to perimeter security at her residence, office, and during official engagements. CRPF, meanwhile, has placed at least two armed commandos on 24x7 duty at her Civil Lines residence, working in shifts to ensure no breach occurs.

The force has inducted 22 armed personnel into Gupta’s detail, all trained in VIP security protocols. Additional vehicles equipped with enhanced safety features have also been added to her convoy.

CRPF’s VIP security wing already guards Union home minister Amit Shah, Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi, as well as Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. Officials said the Centre directed the CRPF to take immediate charge on Thursday morning, even before the Union home ministry’s formal order was issued.

A senior officer from the central government said Gupta’s security team has already begun introducing changes in how the CM interacts with the public. “There are many changes, which can’t be disclosed. The issue was viewed seriously and hence the CRPF cover was immediately sent without waiting for order. The close protection team cannot afford to relax even for a second. A delay of even two seconds in neutralising a threat is considered a lapse. Leaders have a way of engaging in impromptu meetings or rallies; the CPT must always remain next to them,” the officer said.

The frisking of every visitor, earlier managed by Delhi Police, will now be conducted jointly with CRPF. While public hearings will continue, officials said that based on CRPF’s security survey, the Delhi government is likely to reinforce perimeter security in the coming days, which could include barbed wire, higher boundary walls, and new security outposts.

Review flags gaps at CM residence

Alongside the deployment, a security review has been conducted by central and state agencies over the past two days. Officials familiar with the findings said multiple vulnerabilities were identified at Gupta’s Civil Lines residence and the adjoining Jan Seva Sadan complex, where she holds grievance hearings.

The CM’s official address is 8, Raj Niwas Marg, a plot that houses four separate bungalows. Gupta currently occupies numbers 1 and 2, while number 3 is allotted to deputy speaker Mohan Singh Bisht and number 4 to social welfare minister Ravinder Indraj Singh. In July, she inaugurated the “Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan” at bungalow 2/8, which now serves as the venue for her public hearings.

Officials pointed out that the shared entry and exit points for all four residences create a significant security gap. “This is a unique situation. Unlike isolated CM residences elsewhere, the layout here makes it harder to restrict and monitor movement,” a Delhi government officer said.

The review also highlighted structural vulnerabilities. Raj Niwas Marg runs along one side of the CM’s compound, while the other three sides are bounded by walls abutting private apartments. “The wall heights need to be raised. They currently pose a risk as unauthorised entry from neighbouring properties cannot be ruled out,” the officer added.

Another concern is the presence of common servant quarters across the four properties, which security experts say must be segregated to prevent unauthorised access. Surveillance infrastructure also requires upgrades, with several blind spots identified in the current CCTV setup.

The report notes that chief ministers are typically allotted Type 8 bungalows, which are larger and more secure. Gupta, however, has been given a Type 7 house, raising challenges in accommodating a dedicated security team within the premises.

“All these issues are being compiled in a detailed report that will be submitted to the central government for immediate corrective action,” a senior official said.