    22-year-old BTech student wanted for sexual assault arrested

    Published on: Oct 28, 2025 6:04 AM IST
    By HT Correspondent
    22-year-old BTech student wanted for sexual assault arrested
    22-year-old BTech student wanted for sexual assault arrested

    Delhi Police arrested 22-year-old Ayush Kumar, a BTech student, for his involvement in the rape and robbery of two men in May 2024.

    Nearly a year after a man was raped and robbed by a group of four men in south Delhi’s Aya Nagar, the Delhi Police arrested a 22-year-old BTech student, who was on the run.

    Police on Monday said they had previously arrested three others in the case but the student, Ayush Kumar, remained absconding and was arrested last week.

    According to the police, in May 2024, a man alleged that he and his friend were out on a walk near Arjangarh metro station when a group of four men snatched their mobile phones. Police said the accused then forcibly took them to an abandoned building, where the two victims were allegedly thrashed, threatened and sexually assaulted.Police said a case was lodged at Vasant Kunj police station and an investigation was initiated.

    Police said they arrested three men identified as Brijesh, Suraj Kandari and Abhishek Tanwar. Police said Kumar was on the run.

    Pankaj Kumar, DCP (crime) said, “Our ASI received a tipoff that a man in hiding would come to Aya Nagar to meet a friend. A team was sent and the man was held. Later probe revealed that he was an accused wanted in a robbery and sodomy case.”

