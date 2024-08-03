22-year-old man killed when tanker hits his bike on Sohna Road

A 22-year-old man was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a 12-wheel tanker on the Sohna-Tauru Road near Jakhopur in Sohna, police said on Saturday. The deceased man was identified as Bhupender Kumar, a resident of ward number eight in Jakhopur. Passersby alerted the police control room after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The accident took place at 10pm on Thursday when Kumar was negotiating a hairpin bend on the road and was hit by the tanker and killed, police said. Passersby alerted the police control room after which emergency response vehicles reached the spot.

The tanker driver was arrested at the scene. “The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Mohammad Wazir. It seems that either he failed to spot the motorcyclist or Kumar tried to overtake at the bend due to which he came under the tanker’s wheels and was killed,” said inspector Sunil Kumar, station house officer of the City Sohna police station.

Police said that the accident resulted in an hour-long traffic jam which ended when both vehicles were removed from the spot.

A first information report was registered against the tanker driver at City Sohna police station on Friday under Sections 106 (causing death by negligence) and 281 (rash driving or riding on a public way) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Family’s sole breadwinner, bought bike hours before accident

Kumar’s body was handed over to his family after an autopsy. According to police, Kumar was a pickup truck driver and the only earning member in his family. He had purchased the motorcycle earlier that morning from an automobile showroom in Bhiwadi, Rajasthan, after saving up money for several years, his family said, adding that it was the first vehicle purchased by anyone in their family. Kumar had bought the motorcycle so that his father could commute better, they said. The bike was badly damaged in the accident.

Kumar took the motorcycle to a temple in Bhiwadi for blessings, after which he was returning home to Sohna when the accident took place. “He was hardly a couple of kilometres from his home when the accident took place,” said a police officer.