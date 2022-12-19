22-yr-old held in N-E Delhi for attacking 10-yr-old girl with pliers

Nearly a week after a 10-year-old girl was attacked with a pair of pliers in Delhi, police have arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, investigators said on Monday, adding that the suspect had broken into her house to steal.

Deputy commissioner of police (north east) Sanjay Kumar Sain identified the suspect as Arpit Jain, a resident of Usmanpur and a Class 10 dropout. He said Jain works at a jeans manufacturing factory and is an alcoholic.

On December 14, the girl was attacked at her residence by a then-unknown man when she was about to leave for her tuition class. She told police that around 2pm, she noticed the man hiding near the door of another room and when she raised an alarm, the man choked her and assaulted her on the head and hands with a pair of pliers lying nearby. He then fled the spot.

After a case was registered and investigation taken up, CCTV footage of cameras installed in the area were scanned to ascertain the identity of the suspect. The team then managed to pinpoint the suspect from the CCTV footage and shared the image. “With the help of technical surveillance and local intelligence, he was identified and his location was traced to eastern Uttar Pradesh. On December 17, a raid was conducted in Mainpuri and Jain was apprehended,” Sain said.

During interrogation, he said that he came to Delhi about three-four months ago and started working in a jeans-manufacturing factory. “On December 14, he entered the victim’s house for burglary but when the girl saw him, he panicked and in order to save himself, he picked up the pair of pliers and assaulted her before fleeing,” Sain said.