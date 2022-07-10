Police shoot robber dead in encounter at Delhi's Usmanpur
- Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, a resident of Kartar Nagar.
A police team on the lookout for snatchers spotted a group of suspects — who waylaid and robbed people by wearing women’s clothes — in the jungles around Yamuna Khadar in north-east Delhi on Friday night and asked them to surrender, but they opened fire. A sub-inspector retaliated and shot at them, leaving one dead, police said on Saturday.
Deputy commissioner of police (north-east) Sanjay Kumar Sain said that the deceased has been identified as Aakash, a resident of Kartar Nagar. He said that three other suspects were nabbed after the encounter. They were identified as Vishal alias Rahul Negi, Monu alias Chinese and Nikhil.
On Friday evening, the gang members attacked an advocate, identified as Tushar (who goes by the first name) and injured him. In his police complaint, the victim said that he was coming from the Khadar area when five to six suspects assaulted him and snatched his mobile phone. He had a sharp injury due to which he was sent to a hospital and a case was registered at New Usmanpur police station, police said.
Acting on the advocate’s complaint, the police team moved towards the Khadar area in search of the suspects on Friday night and noticed the presence of seven to eight suspicious persons at a desolated spot, deep in the jungles. When police asked them to identify themselves, they opened fire.
“The police personnel warned them to surrender but they did not pay any heed and again fired upon the police team,” DCP Sain said. He said that sub-inspector Nitin retaliated in his self-defence and a bullet hit one of the suspects, while the rest of the gang members escaped by taking advantage of the darkness. A pistol and two empty cartridges were recovered from the spot, he added.
The injured suspect was identified as Aakash and he was rushed to Jag Pravesh Chandra hospital in Shastri Park for treatment. Since his condition deteriorated, he was later referred to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narain hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
When police checked deceased Aakash’s antecedents, it was found that he had seven criminal cases registered against him, including robbery. .
Police said that a case under relevant sections of the IPC and Arms Act has been registered.
Investigations have revealed that the group wore women’s clothes to attract their victims and were involved in several robbery cases in and around the Khadar area. “During our search operation, three associates of deceased Aakash were apprehended from the Khadar area itself,” DCP Sain said, adding that Vishal has also been found involved in six cases of robbery. The criminal antecedents of two others are being verified.
No rain relief yet as Delhi continues to sweat it out
The maximum temperature in the Capital dropped by nearly four degrees on Saturday even as hot and humid conditions prevailed with the city recording no rain during the day. The India Meteorological Department's Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base weather station, recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, one degree below the normal temperature for this time of the year. IMD has forecast generally cloudy sky with moderate rain and thundershowers on Sunday.
Delhi assembly has right to seek info from govt depts, officials: Panel
A Delhi assembly panel has recommended the Delhi government to take action against the administrative secretary in case the services department defaults in replying to queries raised by the members of the House, according to the panel's report, which HT has seen. The panel observed that the “non-responsiveness” of the department is seen as “an unconstitutional act and an act against public interest”. The Delhi government and the LG office did not comment on the report.
Uniform factory licence to apply across Delhi
The Municipal Corporation of Delhi has announced uniform rates for factory licence fee across the city, a move in the direction to have a common taxation regime for the entire city unlike the under the three corporations that levied different rates in areas under their jurisdictions, an MCD spokesperson said. The spokesperson said the new rates will apply to new factory licences, renewal of factory licence as well as household unit's licence.
Row after Amit Shah allots land for Haryana assembly
Union home minister Amit Shah's decision to allocate land for construction of an additional Haryana Vidhan Sabha complex in Chandigarh has triggered protests from politicians in the neighbouring state of Punjab. Both states have been staking a claim to the Union territory. “There is not enough space available in the existing building to even accommodate these 90 MLAs.
Amarnath tragedy: Drones, choppers, high-tech gadgets pressed into service for rescue ops
Drones and helicopters were pressed into service and mountain rescue teams and lookout patrols with high-tech equipment and sniffer dogs deployed as operations continued on Saturday to look for survivors near the Amarnath cave shrine. The Indian Army on Saturday said that the rescue operation was underway and the first advanced light helicopter (ALH) landed at the spot around 6.45am to airlift the civilians.
