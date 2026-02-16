24-year-old held for killing friend over pick-pocket bid in north Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 24-year-old daily wager has been arrested for allegedly killing his friend for trying to pick his pocket in north Delhi’s Kotwali, police said on Sunday. A murder case was registered at Kotwali Police Station (Representative photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (north) Raja Banthia said that an unidentified body of a man, aged around 20-25 years, was discovered on February 7 inside Gandhi Park, Chandni Chowk, near Labour Chowk. The victim, identified as Kancha, who lived on the streets in Chandni Chowk area, had a deep head injury. A blood-stained boulder stone was recovered from the spot, he said.

A murder case was registered at Kotwali Police Station, and a special team was formed to trace the accused, identified as Junaid Khan, a native of Shamli district.

Police said they scanned footage from over 250 CCTV cameras across the Chandni Chowk area, including around Old Delhi Railway Station, Fatehpuri and Pul Mithai, and questioned over 400 people, including labourers and vagabonds, living in the vicinity.

“A footage showed the victim walking hand-in-hand with a man shortly before the murder. The suspect’s image was circulated among local sources, leading us to his identify. He was arrested on February 12 from Khoya Wali Gali, near Labour Chowk,” Banthia said, adding that blood-stained clothes allegedly worn during the crime were recovered.

Police said Khan confessed to the killing. “Khan said that after consuming alcohol, the victim allegedly tried to forcefully take ₹500 from him to indulge in paid physical relation- something he claimed had happened earlier as well. Following an argument, Khan assaulted the victim and struck him on the head with a stone, killing him on the spot before fleeing,” Banthia said.

Police said Khan, a school drop out, had been living on footpaths in Old Delhi and working as a daily wage labourer at wedding functions.