24-year-old man stabbed to death by 4 to avenge 2015 murder

A 24-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death by at least four men in Sangam Vihar area in south Delhi on Sunday afternoon, police officers aware of the matter said. The man suffered multiple stab wounds that claimed his life, following which a case of murder was registered at the Sangam Vihar police station, they added. The man suffered multiple stab wounds that claimed his life, following which a case of murder was registered at the Sangam Vihar police station. (Representational image)

Initial investigation revealed that the murder of the victim, Pawan Kumar alias Lucky, was an act of revenge. Lucky allegedly killed a person, named Shivam (who used to go by single name), in the Sangam Vihar area in 2015. In Sunday’s murder case, two out of the four suspects are Shivam’s brothers, the police said.

“One suspect, Sunny (identified by single name), has been detained and is being questioned,” said a senior police officer on condition of anonymity.

Deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan said that around 4.30pm on Sunday, the Sangam Vihar police station received a call regarding a stabbing incident at K-1st Sangam Vihar. A police team reached the crime scene and found the victim unconscious with multiple stab wounds. The team rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead.

“We registered a case and scanned the CCTV footage and spotted the four suspects who were then identified. Two of them were brothers of Shivam, who was murdered by Lucky in 2015. Lucky was a juvenile in conflict with the law at that time. On further inquiry, the incident appears to be an act of revenge against Lucky, aimed at avenging the death of Shivam. Further probe is on to nab the absconding suspects,” added DCP Chauhan.