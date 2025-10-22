24-year-old stabbed to death in Delhi’s Narela, one held

New Delhi

A 24-year-old man was stabbed to death, allegedly by a group of at least five men, at Holambi Kalan near Narela Industrial Area late Sunday night, police said on Tuesday, adding that they arrested one suspect on Monday.

Initial investigation and interrogation of the arrested man revealed that the murder happened over a personal enmity, the police said.

The police received a call about the murder at 12.13am on Monday, and the caller informed the police that four to five people had stabbed a man before fleeing the crime scene, deputy commissioner of police (outer-north) Hareshwar V Swami said.

“Subsequently, information was received from Maharishi Valmiki hospital that one person, identified as Vicky Thapa, had been brought there with stab injuries, and he was declared dead by the attending doctor,” said Swami.

A police team went to the crime scene and learnt that a scuffle took place between Thapa and locals, during which one suspect, identified as Mangal, and his associates allegedly attacked him with a knife, resulting in fatal injuries. Accordingly, a case of murder was registered and investigation was taken up, the DCP said.

During the probe, investigators recorded statements of some witnesses and also scanned CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene. Through technical investigation, they arrested Mangal, a resident of Holambi Kalan village. “We are conducting raids to arrest the absconding suspects,” DCP Swami said.