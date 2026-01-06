27-year-old falls to death after flyover crash in northwest Delhi

New Delhi: A 27-year-old man died and his 30-year-old friend suffered injuries in the early hours of Sunday after the scooter they were riding was allegedly hit by an unknown vehicle on Wazirpur flyover due to which the man fell off the flyway onto the Ring Road. A case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury was registered (Representative photo)

According to police, Saurabh Bhadua–-resident of Kirti Nagar –-and Priyanka were on a two-wheeler in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura when they were rammed by an unknown vehicle on the flyover at around 4am. The impact of the crash was such that Bhadua fell off the flyway, police said.

Additional commissioner of police (northwest) Bhisham Singh said the Netaji Subhash Place police station received a call regarding an accident on the Wazirpur flyover in front of D Shopping Mall. On reaching the spot, police found a scooter with Delhi’s registration number in a damaged condition and an injured woman beside it.

“It was then learnt that a man who was riding the scooter fell through the space between the two carriageways of the flyover. Our personnel reached the Ring Road underneath and found the injured man unconscious and bleeding. The man was rushed to Bhagwan Mahavir hospital, where the doctors declared him dead,” the ACP said.

Police said the injured woman, Priyanka, was admitted to Deep Chand hospital and later referred to Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) hospital. On Monday evening, she was discharged after medical attention.

“The woman is not completely fit for recording her statement. She told us she was returning home from Rohini with her friend Saurabh on the scooter, when an unknown vehicle hit them,” a senior officer said.

ACP Singh said that a case of rash and negligent driving causing death and injury was registered at the Netaji Subhash Place police station and CCTV cameras were being scanned to identify the vehicle.