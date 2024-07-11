28-year-old Delhi man stabbed to death by 3 in Bhajanpura

A 28-year-old man died after he was stabbed multiple times in his face, neck, chest and abdomen allegedly by three near his house in Gamri Extension, Bhajanpura, northeast Delhi, on Wednesday night, police officers said. The three accused are yet to be identified, police said, adding that the reason behind the incident will be ascertained after the accused are nabbed. (Representational image)

According to police, the victim, identified as Prem Chaudhary alias Sumit, was facing conviction in an attempt to murder case and was out on bail. Chaudhary operated a tour and travel company and a gym, police added. The three accused are yet to be identified, police said, adding that the reason behind the incident will be ascertained after the accused are nabbed.

Deputy commissioner of police (northeast) Joy Tirkey said police received a call regarding the incident at 11.30pm on Wednesday. “A team reached there and rushed the injured man to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital, where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The deceased man was a resident of Bhajanpura and is survived by his wife and a three-year-old son. The victim was arrested and convicted by a Delhi court in an attempt to murder case registered at the Bhajanpura police station in 2015. He was granted bail by the Delhi high court some months ago,” said Tirkey.

Police said that Chaudhary first attacked one of the accused after waylaying him in a lane in Gamri Extension. Soon after the attack, the injured accused was seen sitting outside a house, where Chaudhary kicked him again. “In the CCTV footage of the incident, the accused man was seen speaking to someone over the phone. Within five minutes, two of his associates arrived and the three began to assault Chaudhary. One of them stabbed him multiple times before the three fled the spot,” said Tirkey.

“We have formed teams to identify and nab the suspects. The CCTV cameras installed around the crime scene and the routes that the suspects took before and after the crime are being scanned for clues,” added the DCP.