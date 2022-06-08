3 beat up traffic cop after being stopped for flouting rules in Delhi
A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10 am, when a head constable of traffic police was posted near Devli Mor in south Delhi to regulate the traffic movement. “He saw three people, including two women, coming on a bike, with none of them wearing a helmet. He signalled the driver to stop. The bike was also coming on the wrong side. When the traffic officer began issuing a challan to them, they started quarrelling with him. An inspector, who was also posted near the spot, intervened following which the three accused assaulted him. They also called three others to the spot and obstructed traffic,” a police officer aware of the case details said.
He further said that on the basis of the statement of the inspector, who sustained injuries during the assault, six persons have been detained. “A case will soon be filed in this connection,” he said.
“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others’ safety,” the traffic police tweeted on Wednesday.
-
Nupur Sharma summoned on June 22 by Maharashtra Police over remarks on Prophet
The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday summoned suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on June 22 for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Prophet Mohammed recently that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations and opposition parties.
-
Kolkata witnesses zero shadow moment
Explaining the phenomenon, astrophysicist Debiprosad Duari said, “People and any object, all around the world, staying between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn lose their shadows, though momentarily, twice a year. These two moments are called zero shadow moments. " This happens when the sun is exactly overhead.
-
‘Happens at rallies too’: TMC MP amid crowd mismanagement claims at KK's concert
Bengali actor-turned TMC MP Dev's statement comes after Kolkata Police chief Vineet Goyal said on Friday that there was no situation at KK's concert where attendees were short of space. He, however, added that police are introducing measures to prevent overcrowding and to provide emergency medical aid if there is any need for the same. Goyal also said that at no point was KK mobbed, with a police arrangement under an assistant commissioner in place long begore the singer's arrival at Nazrul Mancha.
-
Unnecessary controversy, says ex-CM as Bommai govt dissolves textbook panel
In an order issued on Friday, the Karnataka government said it has an open mind regarding revision of objectionable elements in text books and that a decision has been made to appropriately revise the issues related to 12th century reformer Basvaranna.
-
Mumbai: Man gets death penalty for sexually assaulting and killing minor in 2019
While delivering the verdict, the special POCSO court said that the accused could not be allowed to stay in society because, once released, he may repeat the same offence. The court also refused to grant the accused leniency, declaring out that such a man who abused minor girls one after another did not deserve the same.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics