3 beat up traffic cop after being stopped for flouting rules in Delhi

A senior police officer said that the incident took place around 10 am, when a head constable of traffic police was posted near Devli Mor in south Delhi to regulate the traffic movement. “He saw three people, including two women, coming on a bike, with none of them wearing a helmet. He signalled the driver to stop. The bike was also coming on the wrong side. When the traffic officer began issuing a challan to them, they started quarrelling with him. An inspector, who was also posted near the spot, intervened following which the three accused assaulted him. They also called three others to the spot and obstructed traffic,” a police officer aware of the case details said.

He further said that on the basis of the statement of the inspector, who sustained injuries during the assault, six persons have been detained. “A case will soon be filed in this connection,” he said.

“Citizens’ Safety is our priority and Delhi Police appeals everyone to cooperate with Traffic Police Personnel on road, to follow traffic rules in the interest of your own and others’ safety,” the traffic police tweeted on Wednesday.