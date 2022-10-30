3 Class 12 students attempt suicide in Indore, one survives, say police

Bhopal/Sehore: Two Class 12 girls died while another was hospitalised after they allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poisonous substance in Madhya Pradesh’s Indore district, police said on Saturday.

According to the police, the girls — all residents of Ashta in Sehore district — consumed 10 pain killers each and organic phosphorus, commonly used as fertlizers for plants, on Friday. “They were admitted to Indore’s Maharaja Yeshwantrao (MY) Hospital, where two of them died during treatment,” said Shashikant Chaurasiya, Bhanwar Kuan town inspector.

Of the three girls, one had a fight with her boyfriend while another one was upset with constant fights between her parents, said the officer, reading from the statement recorded on Saturday by the only survivor, who is undergoing treatment at the Indore hospital.

“We were good friends and chose science with biology after Class 10. We wanted to go out for studies, but our families asked us to continue our education in a government school in Ashta, which is a small town,” the girl said in her statement.

“All three of us were in depression, but the fight of one the friend with her boyfriend, who lives in Indore, was the trigger point for us taking the extreme step,” it said. “On Friday morning, we went to the school with our fathers, but two of them were not allowed entry as they were not in their school uniform. I also did not go in.”

The girl further said that her friend who was upset over the fight with her boyfriend convinced them to end their lives, the officer said.

“We bought 30 pain killers from a chemist shop in Ashta and consumed 10 each, but two of us vomited the medicine,” said the statement. “Later, we went to Indore to meet the boyfriend, who had blocked my friend’s phone number. When she contacted him through another number, he refused to meet her.”

Upset over the refusal, she consumed organic phosphorus. The other friend who felt neglected by the constant fights between her parents also consumed the chemical, the town inspector said.

“I got scared thinking how I will face their families, so I also consumed organic phosphorus, but vomited immediately because of the smell,” the girl said in her statement. “I called an auto rickshaw and reached the MY Hospital. After that I don’t remember anything.”

Stating that the girls were battling depression, Chaurasiya said, “Only one of them was using a cellphone. We didn’t find any social media account except Snapchat. We found two videos that were shot right before they attempted suicide.”

Their family members and school teachers told the police that they never saw any sign of depression before the incident, said Chaurasiya. “We are investigating the matter.”

Sehore district education officer UU Bide, meanwhile, inspected the school. “All three were good students and concentrated properly on their studies,” said Bide. “The teachers and students didn’t inform about any kind of harassment or unusual incident in the school. I have asked the school principal to hold counselling sessions for the students.”