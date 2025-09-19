3 education programmes launched in Delhi

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Thursday launched three education programmes --- NEEEV, Science of Living, and Rashtraneeti --- for Delhi schools. The programmes aim to inculcate future-ready skills and foster responsible citizenship among students. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and state education minister Ashish Sood launch three educational programs at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on Thursday.

The launch event, held at Bharat Mandapam, was attended by Education Minister Ashish Sood, officials from the Directorate of Education (DoE), and hundreds of teachers. The new initiatives replace the earlier flagship schemes—Business Blasters, Happiness Curriculum, and Mission Buniyaad—which were discontinued by the BJP-led Delhi government earlier this year.

Gupta in her speech stated her commitment to erasing the distinction between private and public institutions.

“Your qualifications are no less than private school teachers. The only difference is in energy,” she said, urging everyone to innovate and retain their passion. She also urged schools to support students during critical academic years and cautioned against expulsions in Classes 9 and 11. “Results won’t improve if children are expelled in Classes 9 and 11. Instead, they should be encouraged and supported.” she added.

According to CM these three programmes each have a distinct focus where NEEEV (New Era of Entrepreneurial Ecosystem and Vision) aims to create job creators rather than job seekers meanwhile Science of Living focuses on holistic personal development and Rashtraneeti seeks to cultivate informed and civilised citizens

Underlining her commitment to resourcing schools, she said, “One flyover less can be built, but schools must be improved.”

Echoing the same sentiment, Education minister Ashish Sood said, “Students who come to school in uniform are not just students for me, they are future prime ministers, scholars, scientists, doctors, and teachers.” He added that the nation’s strength lies in the character of its citizens and called on teachers to ensure the successful implementation of these initiatives.