Home / Cities / Delhi News / 3 held for shooting at man, robbing delivery boy in Delhi

3 held for shooting at man, robbing delivery boy in Delhi

delhi news
Published on Sep 23, 2022 11:39 PM IST

A pistol used in the incident was recovered from the arrested men along with a knife and the stolen bike and cellphone, the police said.

Handcuffs - Handcuff (epresentative image)
Handcuffs - Handcuff (epresentative image)
ByHT Correspondent

Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a person over an old enmity, minutes before they robbed a food delivery boy of his bike and cellphone in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said on Friday. A pistol used in the incident was recovered from the arrested men along with a knife and the stolen bike and cellphone, the police said.

The accused were identified as Vinod (21), a resident of Malviya Nagar, and Kshtij (23) and Ankit (19), residents of Sangam Vihar. The person they shot was identified as Karan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. The DCP, however, did not specify the reason behind the old emity between the arrested trio and Karan.

According to police, the three accused called Karan on Thursday at 1 am, asking him to meet them and resolve their differences. Karan reached the meeting place in Neb Sarai, where a heated argument ensued between them. During the altercation, Ankit whipped out a pistol and fired at Karan, who fell on the ground, the DCP said.

“While fleeing the spot, the trio robbed a food delivery boy of his cellphone and the bike he was riding. Two separate cases – one of attempt to murder and another of armed robbery – were registered and investigation was taken up,” she said.

During the investigation, the police checked CCTV footage and questioned Karan and the food delivery boy. Later, raids were conducted and the suspects were arrested, she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out