3 held for shooting at man, robbing delivery boy in Delhi

Three men were arrested for allegedly shooting and injuring a person over an old enmity, minutes before they robbed a food delivery boy of his bike and cellphone in south Delhi’s Neb Sarai area, police said on Friday. A pistol used in the incident was recovered from the arrested men along with a knife and the stolen bike and cellphone, the police said.

The accused were identified as Vinod (21), a resident of Malviya Nagar, and Kshtij (23) and Ankit (19), residents of Sangam Vihar. The person they shot was identified as Karan, a resident of Sangam Vihar, said deputy commissioner of police (south) Chandan Chowdhary. The DCP, however, did not specify the reason behind the old emity between the arrested trio and Karan.

According to police, the three accused called Karan on Thursday at 1 am, asking him to meet them and resolve their differences. Karan reached the meeting place in Neb Sarai, where a heated argument ensued between them. During the altercation, Ankit whipped out a pistol and fired at Karan, who fell on the ground, the DCP said.

“While fleeing the spot, the trio robbed a food delivery boy of his cellphone and the bike he was riding. Two separate cases – one of attempt to murder and another of armed robbery – were registered and investigation was taken up,” she said.

During the investigation, the police checked CCTV footage and questioned Karan and the food delivery boy. Later, raids were conducted and the suspects were arrested, she added.