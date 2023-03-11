3, including minor, held for harassing Japanese woman on Holi

Delhi Police on Saturday apprehended three people, including a juvenile, after an alleged video surfaced on social media websites showing a group of men harassing and groping a Japanese woman on Holi, officers said. A videograb shows a person allegedly groping the woman. The incident took place in Paharganj on March 8. (HT Photo)

Police said the alleged video (from March 8) was shot in Paharganj area. “The woman in the video was a Japanese tourist staying in Paharganj. She left for Bangladesh on Friday. However, she did not lodge any complaint, nor did she inform her embassy or the Delhi Police regarding the incident. On the basis of technical and manual surveillance, police identified all three suspects and apprehended them. One of them is a juvenile,” said Sanjay Kumar Sain, the deputy commissioner of police (central).

Sain added that during the interrogation, the suspects confessed their involvement in the incident as seen in the video. “They are all residents of a nearby area in Paharganj. Legal action has already been initiated against the suspects under the Delhi Police Act. However, further action will be decided on merits and in accordance with the complaint from the woman, if any. Further investigation is on,” he said.

Meanwhile, the police also added that girl had tweeted from her own handle that she has reached Bangladesh and was fit mentally and physically.

Earlier on Friday, chairperson of the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW), Swati Maliwal, said she will issue a notice to the Delhi Police to examine the video and apprehend the perpetrators. “Very disturbing videos getting viral on social media showing sexual harassment with foreign nationals on Holi! I am issuing notice to Delhi Police to examine these videos and arrest the perpetrators! Completely shameful behaviour!” she tweeted on Friday.

The National Commission for Women also took the cognisance of the video and asked the Delhi Police to register an FIR in the matter.

“@NCWIndia has taken cognizance. Chairperson @sharmarekha has written to @CPDelhi to immediately file FIR in the matter. NCW has also sought a fair and time-bound investigation in the matter. A detailed report must be apprised to the commission,” the NCW tweeted.