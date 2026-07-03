3 killed as mini truck crashes into divider in Alipur

New Delhi Police identified the deceased as Jagdish Singh, 50, Yashwant Singh, 27 and Sumit, 26, residents of Kirari and Burari. (Representative photo)

Three men died after their mini truck crashed into a road divider at the GT Karnal Road in north Delhi’s Alipur area, police said on Friday.

According to police, the incident took place on Thursday when the men were taking a buffalo and a calf towards Mukarba Chowk in the mini truck. Police said it seemed like the driver dozed off, so the vehicle lost balance and crashed on the roadside.

Police identified the deceased as Jagdish Singh, 50, Yashwant Singh, 27 and Sumit, 26, residents of Kirari and Burari.

Shobhit Saxena, deputy commissioner of police (DCP) outernorth, said, “On Thursday, at about 04:30 am, police received information regarding a road traffic accident on GTK Road near Bakoli bus stand. Three men sitting in the front of the vehicle sustained fatal injuries and were declared dead at SRHC Hospital, Narela.”

The victims were taking the buffalo and calf to sell them to their friend.

A case under relevant sections of BNS has been registered at PS Alipur. Police said further investigation is underway.