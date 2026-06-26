3 die while cleaning septic tank in Delhi’s Mundka: Police

Three workers died after they allegedly inhaled poisonous gas inside a septic tank at a factory in outer Delhi’s Mundka Industrial area on Friday. Police said the workers were deployed to clean the tank.

Police said they had entered the septic tank and allegedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes. (istock File)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

One of the workers entered the tank and collapsed, following which, the other two entered to save him but also died.

According to the Delhi Fire Services (DFS), a call was received at 12:03pm from factory workers that some persons were trapped inside a septic tank at a factory in Mundka Industrial Area.

The workers were identified as Arun (38), Sandeep (32), and Chand (42), all residents of Sultanpuri.

Police said they had entered the septic tank and allegedly fell unconscious after inhaling toxic fumes.

Also Read: Four workers die after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning septic tank in Gujarat’s Surat

“Two emergency vehicles were rushed to the spot initially but due to traffic jams they could not reach. Subsequently, another vehicle was dispatched from the opposite direction through Tikri to expedite the rescue “, said a senior DFS officer.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said during the operation, fire department personnel pulled out the men with the help of ropes from the tank, but they were found dead. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said during the operation, fire department personnel pulled out the men with the help of ropes from the tank, but they were found dead. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

Around 1:30pm, the fire department sought the presence of sub-divisional magistrate (SDM) at the scene, following which the SDM of Mundka was informed through the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), said DFS.

Police said they are verifying allegations and speaking to the factory owner.