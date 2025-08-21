A couple in their 40s and their 24-year-old son were found murdered with their throats slit at their two-storey residence in Satbari Kharak Village near Maidangarhi in south Delhi on Wednesday evening, police said. 3 of family stabbed to death in south Delhi; younger son suspected accused

The couple’s other son, who is 22 and had been undergoing psychiatric treatment for the past few years, was missing from the house. Police said they suspect he was the killer, as he had telephonically informed his friend that he had killed his family members.

“As of now, the couple’s missing son, Siddharth Singh, is our prime suspect. As per the local inquiry, Siddharth was undergoing psychiatric treatment. He told someone that he had murdered his family and would not live here anymore. Our teams are looking for him,” said deputy commissioner of police (south) Ankit Chauhan.

DCP Chauhan said that at around 5.45pm, the Maidangarhi police station received a call from a person, who reported that a man had slit his hand using a knife at his house in Satbari Kharak village there was blood. A police team rushed to the house and found bodies of two men on the ground floor. The house was searched and the body of a woman was found on the first floor. There were stab wounds.

“The dead people were from the same family. They were identified as Prem Singh, 45, his wife, Rajni Singh, 41, and their son, Ritik Singh, 24. The forensic experts and crime scene investigation team inspected the spot and collected important evidence. The bodies were sent to a government hospital mortuary for autopsy,” the DCP added.

Prem worked in a private company while his wife was a homemaker. The couple’s eldest son was unemployed while the youngest one was undergoing psychiatric treatment, earlier at Lady Harding hospital and presently at AIIMS, said an investigator, who asked not to be named.

“Our preliminary investigation suggests that the murders happened during the daytime on Wednesday. The exact sequence of events leading to the three murders will be ascertained only when we nab the absconding son of the dead couple and interrogate him. He had telephonically informed his friend about killing his family members from a dhaba in south Delhi. We are scanning CCTV cameras to trace his movement,” added the investigator.