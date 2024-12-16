30-year-old man who sent illegal migrants to USA arrested in Delhi

The Delhi Police has arrested a 30-year-old man who attempted to illegally send a Haryana resident to the US in lieu of ₹42 lakh, officers said on Monday. Police said that Inderjeet Singh returned to India in 2023, and started working as an agent illegally sending people to the US to earn easy money. (HT Photo)

Deputy commissioner of police (IGI) Usha Rangnani said Inderjeet Singh, the accused, was arrested on Sunday after Dilraj Singh, 25— a resident of Panchkula in Haryana — was nabbed at the US-Canada border and deported to India.

Giving details of the case, police said Dilraj Singh was deported from Canada to India on December 12 and arrested at IGI. When his deportation papers were checked, it was found that he travelled to Canada on forged documents.

“On further scrutiny, it was revealed that Dilraj departed for Nepal, and in the security hold area, he was provided documents of Indian national Inderjeet Singh along with a US green card. He then departed for Canada on those fake documents,” Rangnani said, adding that Dilraj Singh revealed that Inderjeet Singh helped him with his travels.

Police said local intelligence and technical surveillance led to Inderjeet Singh’s arrest from Mahipalpur on Sunday.

According to investigators, Inderjeet Singh, who is originally from Haryana, illegally travelled to the US in 2017, and managed to procure a green card in 2022. They said he returned to India in 2023, and started working as an agent illegally sending people to the US to earn easy money.

“He also went to an art school in Mohali to learn acting, and earlier this year, worked in a yet-to-be-released Punjabi web series,” Rangnani said.