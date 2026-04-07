31-yr-old arrested for extortion call posing as jailed gangster
Delhi Police arrested Bacchu Jha for extorting ₹21 lakh from a coaching centre, threatening a bomb blast, and impersonating a gangster.
The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for calling the manager of a coaching centre in Wazirpur and demanding ₹21 lakh, threatening to carry out a bomb blast at the institute if the money was not paid, police said Monday.
According to police, the accused Bacchu Jha is a former professor of applied mathematics in medical colleges in Haryana and Bihar. On the extortion call Thursday, he impersonated Haryana’s jailed gangster Vikram alias Papla Gurjar.
A complaint was filed on Thursdayand upon investigation, Jha was traced in Maharashtra’s Nashik. A Delhi Police team arrested him on Sunday, police said.
“Originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district, Jha has been linked to two similar extortion cases registered in Chhatisgarh’s Bilaspur wherein he targeted a former member of legislative (MLA) and in Bihar’s Darbhanga, targeting an advocate of Patna High Court,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.
On April 2 at about 11.42am, the coaching institute’s manager received the call, where the caller introduced himself as the gangster, demanded ₹21 lakh and threatened to carry out a bomb blast at the institute in case of non-payment.
“Through technical investigation and digital footprint analysis, investigators traced the suspect’s location to Nashik, Maharashtra. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Nashik from where the accused was arrested and brought to Delhi,” said Yadav.
Police said the mobile phone used in the call was recovered from Jha.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKarn Pratap Singh
Karn Pratap Singh has been writing on crime, policing, and issues of safety in Delhi for almost a decade. He covers high-intensity spot news, including terror strikes, serial blasts and security threats in the national capital.Read More
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