The Delhi Police have arrested a 31-year-old man for calling the manager of a coaching centre in Wazirpur and demanding ₹21 lakh, threatening to carry out a bomb blast at the institute if the money was not paid, police said Monday. 31-yr-old arrested for extortion call posing as jailed gangster

According to police, the accused Bacchu Jha is a former professor of applied mathematics in medical colleges in Haryana and Bihar. On the extortion call Thursday, he impersonated Haryana’s jailed gangster Vikram alias Papla Gurjar.

A complaint was filed on Thursdayand upon investigation, Jha was traced in Maharashtra’s Nashik. A Delhi Police team arrested him on Sunday, police said.

“Originally from Bihar’s Madhubani district, Jha has been linked to two similar extortion cases registered in Chhatisgarh’s Bilaspur wherein he targeted a former member of legislative (MLA) and in Bihar’s Darbhanga, targeting an advocate of Patna High Court,” said deputy commissioner of police (northwest) Akanksha Yadav.

On April 2 at about 11.42am, the coaching institute’s manager received the call, where the caller introduced himself as the gangster, demanded ₹21 lakh and threatened to carry out a bomb blast at the institute in case of non-payment.

“Through technical investigation and digital footprint analysis, investigators traced the suspect’s location to Nashik, Maharashtra. Accordingly, a team was dispatched to Nashik from where the accused was arrested and brought to Delhi,” said Yadav.

Police said the mobile phone used in the call was recovered from Jha.