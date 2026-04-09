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32 ‘paper solvers’, kingpin of online test cheating racket held in Delhi

Delhi Police arrested a kingpin and detained 32 students for cheating in online management exams using remote-access software.

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 04:19 pm IST
By Hemani Bhandari
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Delhi Police busted an organised cheating racket, arresting its kingpin and detaining 32 students, who allegedly cracked online competitive entrance examinations for management institutions using remote-access software, officers aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The police acted on a tip-off and made the bust at a building named “Happy Homes” in Dwarka.(ANI Video Grab)

The students, called “paper solvers” by the kingpin and an associate, were allegedly duped and hired on the pretext of answering academic questions on e-learning platforms by promising them a payment of 500- 1,000 per questions, officers said.

The police acted on a tip-off and made the bust at a building named “Happy Homes” in Dwarka. “Upon reaching the spot, several youths were found acting suspiciously. During sustained questioning, the accused disclosed details of the racket,” deputy commissioner of police (Dwarka) Kushal Pal Singh.

Also Read: ‘Sensitive, accessible space’: Delhi to get its first all-women police station

Investigators said the kingpin used to arrange candidates to appear in the entrance examinations of a reputed management institute in Mumbai. The exams were scheduled to be conducted at an IT lab in Jaipur, Rajasthan. “He revealed that he accessed computer systems at the exam centre using remote access software such as AnyDesk and Ammy Admin, allowing external ‘solvers’ to attempt the paper,” the officer said.

A case was registered under sections 318(4) (cheating), 61(2) (criminal conspiracy) and 62 (attempting to commit crime) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Dwarka Sector 23 police station.

Police said efforts are on to trace the absconding associate and they will examine digital evidence, including devices used for remote access.

 
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