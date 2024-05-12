35 vehicles caught without PUC papers every hour in Capital

Between January 1 and April 30 of this year, 101,164 fines were issued to motorists driving their vehicles without the mandatory pollution-under-check (PUC) certificates, indicating that 35 motorists were caught every hour for the violation, according to comparative data shared by the traffic police on Sunday. A motorists gets his vehicle certified. (HT Archive)

The Karol Bagh traffic circle recorded the maximum number of offences, logging 4,034 PUC certificate violations, followed by Bhajanpura, Ashok Vihar, Najafgarh and Dwarka traffic circles, which reported 3,852, 3,703, 3,587, and 3,488 violations, respectively, in the first four months of this year. Of the 10, Tilak Nagar traffic circle reported the lowest, clocking 2,794 fines.

Traffic police officers said that a comprehensive analysis of the PUC certificate violations was done to identify the “hot spots” of maximum violations. Data, collected from all 50 traffic circles, was mined to identify 10 such spots, they said.

“This detailed examination has pinpointed regions where such traffic violations happen most frequently. By identifying these areas, targeted enforcement measures can be implemented to promote adherence to traffic regulations. By rigorously monitoring and enforcing PUC certificate regulations, we aim to cultivate a culture of compliance with emissions standards among motorists,” HGS Dhaliwal, special commissioner of police (traffic, zone-II), said.

Overall, there has been a 30% surge in fines issued for this particular offence in the first four months, according to the data. For the corresponding period in 2023, 78,169 fines were levied, which amounts to 27 tickets per hour.

“This increase stands as a testament to our firm commitment towards ensuring vehicular emissions compliance and fostering environmental sustainability within Delhi. This trend underscores our intensified efforts aimed at enhancing air quality and curbing vehicular pollution across the city,” Dhaliwal said.

Section 190(2) of the Motor Vehicles Act makes it mandatory for vehicles to have PUC certificates. It is a document that testifies that a vehicle complies with emission standards set by the authorities concerned. It is mandatory for vehicles plying in the country to have valid PUC certificates. The owner of a vehicle plying without a valid PUC certificate is liable to be prosecuted and may be imprisoned for up to three months or fined up to ₹10,000, or both.

“It’s crucial to recognise that vehicular emissions significantly contribute to air pollution in urban areas like Delhi. Therefore, cracking down on vehicles without valid PUC certificates is imperative to mitigate the adverse environmental effects associated with unchecked emissions,” Dhaliwal said.

To be sure, the data identifying the 10 worst traffic circles for PUC certificate violation for 2023 was not shared by the traffic police.

In tandem with enforcement measures, traffic police officials said that they will continue to prioritise public awareness initiatives to educate motorists about the importance of maintaining a valid PUC certificate. Officers said they firmly believe that such initiatives play a pivotal role in fostering voluntary compliance and instilling a sense of environmental responsibility among citizens.

“By working together, we strive towards our collective goal of safeguarding public health and preserving the environment. The increase in PUC certificate challans underscores our steadfast commitment to environmental protection and public welfare. Through proactive enforcement, public awareness campaigns, and collaborative endeavours, we aspire to create a cleaner and healthier environment for all residents of Delhi,” a senior traffic police officer, who asked not to be named, said.