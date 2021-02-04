IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel taken back by DTC
The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
delhi news

350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel taken back by DTC

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during the tractor parade by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST

Over 350 buses provided to the police and the para military personnel were taken back by the DTC on Thursday, officials said.

The move comes a day after the Delhi government decided to withdraw all the buses under special hire.

The decision was taken in the backdrop of heavy deployment of police and para military personnel on Delhi's border points in view of the farmers agitation against Centre's farm laws.

The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city. The departments concerned have been asked to relieve the buses, officials had said on Wednesday.

"As per direction of the authorities, 360 of the total 576 buses provided to police and para military under special hire have been withdrawn to different depots. However, 216 buses are still with the security personnel in view of the law and order situation," said a senior Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) officer.

In normal times, about 100 buses are provided by DTC to the police and para military forces. However, the number of buses went up to 576 after farmers started their protest at the Delhi borders, officials said.

It was decided that all the Delhi Transport Corporation buses on special hire would be withdrawn with immediate effect, by the Delhi government, on Wednesday. It was also decided by the authorities that approval of the government will be required now before requisition of buses under special hire, officials had said.

Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during the tractor parade by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city. 

The BJP leaders have slammed Delhi government for withdrawing buses from police and para military personnel amid the protests at the city borders and charged the ruling AAP of taking the decision for "political" gains in Punjab where Assembly polls are scheduled next year.

The farmers mainly from Punjab, Haryana and UP are protesting at Delhi border that have been fortified with barricades, cement blocks, concertina wires, spikes and deployment of heavy police and para military personnel. PTI VIT TDS TDS

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
dtc buses
app
Close
The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
The low-floor DTC buses have been extensively used for movement of police and paramilitary personnel for deployment in various parts of the city.(Sunil Ghosh/HT Archive)
delhi news

350 buses provided to police, para-military personnel taken back by DTC

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 PM IST
Some DTC buses that were used by police and security personnel to block the roads during the tractor parade by protesting farmers on January 26, were vandalised by a section of protesters who had entered the city.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The assessment of the water quality in April as compared to the pre-lockdown period in March showed improvement at Palla, where the river enters Delhi. (PTI File)
The assessment of the water quality in April as compared to the pre-lockdown period in March showed improvement at Palla, where the river enters Delhi. (PTI File)
delhi news

Govt says lockdown led to improvement in river Yamuna's water quality

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:34 PM IST
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) carried out water quality tests at three locations -- Palla, Nizamuddin bridge and Okhla -- in April last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Judge recommends counselling, meditation to reform gang-rape convict, upholds 10-year jail term

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The Delhi high court on Thursday said correctional courses, meditation therapy, vocational training and psychometric tests should be given to reform a man convicted of gang-raping a 13-year-old boy along with is accomplices in a truck in Aman Vihar area in 2016
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

DU set to reopen Central Library on experimental basis for research scholars

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:26 PM IST
As a part of its phased reopening plan, Delhi University on Thursday announced that it was reopening the Central Library complex for research scholars and faculty members on weekdays
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Don’t have funds to treat 5 lakh suffering from rare form of muscular dystrophy, health ministry tells HC

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
The Centre on Thursday informed the Delhi high court that it does not have the budget to treat over five lakh people suffering from a rare disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), in the country as it requires genetic therapy which costs about 5 crore per child annually
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

New wall-like structure at Tikri, police reposition nails at Ghazipur

By Anvit Srivastava, Fareeha Iftikhar & Karn Pratap, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:25 PM IST
On Thursday, a new wall-like structure came up at the Tikri border protest site, where hundreds of farmers have been protesting against the three new farm laws for over two months
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

Light rain, strong winds in city, pollution abates a bit

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:24 PM IST
Delhi residents on Thursday woke up to light rain, followed by thunderstorm and strong winds in many parts of the national capital
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
delhi news

N-E Delhi Riots: Bail to murder accused for ‘humungous delay’ in recording eyewitness accounts

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:23 PM IST
New Delhi A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to a man accused of murder in one of the cases of the north east Delhi riots stating that there was “a humongous delay of about 83 days” in recording the statement of the eye witnesses in the case
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava outside Parliament ahead of meeting with Amit Shah(ANI/Twitter)
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava outside Parliament ahead of meeting with Amit Shah(ANI/Twitter)
delhi news

Farm laws protests: Delhi Police commissioner Shrivastava, NSA Doval meet Shah

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 10:00 PM IST
Shrivastava is believed to have briefed the home minister about the security being in place in the city and the steps being taken for the Saturday's 'chakka jam' called by the farmers.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The plea states that several advocates amongst the legal fraternity has faced unprecedented times due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is still dealing with the repercussions of the same.(Satish Bate/HT Photos)
The plea states that several advocates amongst the legal fraternity has faced unprecedented times due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and is still dealing with the repercussions of the same.(Satish Bate/HT Photos)
delhi news

'No reason to change govt's plan': Delhi HC on vaccination drive

ANI, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:35 PM IST
Petitioner Amrender Singh, a practicing lawyer sought, the entire Rule of Law depends on the functioning of courts and the litigants are suffering delays in delivery of justice in absence of normal functioning of courts.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police special commissioner of police Praveer Ranjan addresses the media.(ANI/Periscope/Twitter)
Delhi Police special commissioner of police Praveer Ranjan addresses the media.(ANI/Periscope/Twitter)
india news

'No particular name': FIR against creators of toolkit shared by Greta

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 08:03 PM IST
  • Delhi Police register FIR against unknown persons for sharing toolkit in social media aiming to spread ‘disaffection against govt of India’
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (File photo)
delhi news

BJP-led Central govt wants to rule Delhi through back door: Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 03:02 PM IST
He was reaction to the Centre’s move to approve a proposal to amend the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Act to give more power to the lieutenant governor, who reports to the Central government
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi govt to change its fleet of cars to electric vehicles in 6 months: CM

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:11 PM IST
CM Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday launched a new campaign, Switch Delhi, to spread awareness about the subsidies provided by the city administration on EVs
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
delhi news

Delhi: FIR against two children’s homes for abuse against inmates

By Shiv Sunny
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:32 PM IST
An officer said that the FIR was registered under Juvenile Justice Act and Section 188 (disobedience to an order passed by a government servant) of the Indian Penal Code at Mehrauli police station
READ FULL STORY
Close
An overview of the Ghazipur border protest site, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
An overview of the Ghazipur border protest site, in New Delhi. (HT Photo)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key borders remain closed, traffic in Delhi diverted

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 04, 2021 09:47 AM IST
All the six lanes of Delhi-Meerut Expressway, NH-9 and NH-24 are closed because of the UP Gate border blockade, and vehicles entering Delhi from Ghaziabad are being diverted to alternate border routes
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP