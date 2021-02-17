IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / 35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police

The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh, officials said. The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:32 PM IST

A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attacking an SHO of the Delhi Police at the Singhu border, where farmers are protesting against the three new agri laws of the Centre, officials said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh, they said.

The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.

According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.

Being chased by the police, the accused abandoned the vehicle, snatched a two-wheeler from another man and fled.

The security personnel finally overpowered him near the Mukarba Chowk around 8.30 pm and the station house officer (SHO) suffered injuries caused by a sword on his finger and neck while trying to nab him, a senior police officer said.

The SHO was admitted to a hospital, from where he was discharged after treatment, the police said.

The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, they added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
The accused has been arrested and further investigation is underway, police said.(HT Archives. Representative image)
delhi news

35-year-old for attacking SHO at Singhu border: Police

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:32 PM IST
The accused has been identified as Harmeet Singh, officials said. The incident that resulted in minor injuries to the officer took place around 8 pm on Tuesday, they said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police has arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.(File Photo. Representative image)
Police has arrested five people in connection with 25-year-old Sharma's killing. The case has been transferred from local police to the Crime Branch of Delhi Police.(File Photo. Representative image)
delhi news

Chowk near Rinku Sharma's house will be named after him: North Delhi Mayor

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:42 PM IST
A day earlier, Delhi BJP leader Kapil Mishra had met Sharma's family to provide financial assistance of 1 crore, and alleged that the youth was targeted and killed for taking part in collection of donation for Ram temple construction in Ayodhya.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Activists of Indian youth Congress (IYC) stop traffic during a protest against the recent petrol and diesel price hike, in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
Activists of Indian youth Congress (IYC) stop traffic during a protest against the recent petrol and diesel price hike, in New Delhi on February 17, 2021. (Photo by Money SHARMA / AFP)(AFP)
delhi news

Youth Congress activists protest in Delhi against fuel price hike

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 04:20 PM IST
The protesters gathered at Outer Circle of Connaught Place, rode bicycles and wore cricket kits to highlight how petrol and diesel prices are rising and about to hit the century mark -- 100 per litre.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
Delhi University fests that used to be a two - three day affair with various cultural events are planning to be hosted online this year. (Photo: Amal KS/HT)
delhi news

DU fests shift online: Seniors happy, freshers sad

By Aprajita Sharad, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 02:45 PM IST
Colleges of Delhi University are hosting online fests this year. Some colleges have announced that they’ll be organising online fest, which is a first in the university.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)(HT_PRINT)
delhi news

Farmers installed CCTV cameras, toilets at Ghazipur border protest site

ANI, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:26 PM IST
"Our Prime Minister always talked about cleanliness, so as farmers we are taking all precautions to maintain cleanliness at Ghazipur border," Dinesh Sharma, a farmer at the protests, said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational Image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

SDMC to fix technical glitch, tweak notification sent out for death certificate

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 01:00 PM IST
The Leader of the House in SDMC, Narendra Chawla, directed the officials of public health department to change the content of these messages and also ensure that they are not delivered to the wrong people
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
A man booked in a cheating case 22 years ago in Pune was arrested by crime branch officials on Friday.(FOR REPRESENTATIONAL PURPOSE ONLY)
delhi news

Man held for attacking SHO at Singhu border, fleeing with his car, say Police

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 12:13 PM IST
According to the police, the accused, who was in an inebriated state, snatched the car keys of one of the officers at the protest site and fled the spot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
Maninder Singh was arrested in Pitampura on Tuesday evening. (Photo: Delhi Police)
delhi news

Red Fort violence: Delhi Police arrest mechanic from Pitampura, recover 2 swords

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:34 AM IST
As per a video with Delhi Police, 30-year-old Maninder Singh had carried two swords to Red Fort and he was seen swinging them, and that allegedly incited the gathering to cause violence
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

Four doctors assaulted in east Delhi hospital over parking dispute

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:39 AM IST
The scuffle broke out after a guard on duty asked the persons accompanying the patient to remove their car parked in front of the emergency wing’s gate
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
Farmers sitting at Ghazipur border during their ongoing protest against farm laws, in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Multiple Delhi borders still closed, traffic remains hit

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 09:03 AM IST
The entry and exit points between Delhi and Haryana, passing through Singhu, Tikri, Auchandi, Piau Manyari and Saboli and Mangesh continue to remain closed
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
Delhi's air quality, as that of NCR, has remained in the very poor zone for days now. (File photo)
delhi news

Delhi AQI in very poor zone; calm winds predicted through the week

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:17 AM IST
CPCB recordings show that the overall AQI of Delhi on Tuesday was 327, in the very poor zone. However, as the sun comes up, the air quality will improve slightly, said the IMD
READ FULL STORY
Close
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal(ANI)
delhi news

24x7 water soon, will clean Yamuna in 3 years: Delhi CM Kejriwal

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:12 AM IST
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal also released a video to let people know about the achievements of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in the first year of its third term.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
Police arrested the alleged shooter, Shafique, and apprehended four minors allegedly involved in the firing.(Getty Images/ Representative)
delhi news

Two shot after scuffle in Jahangirpuri, 1 held

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:11 AM IST
“One of the men, Suresh, received a gunshot wound to his shoulder and has been hospitalised. His brother, Suraj, has a bullet graze past him. He was discharged after treatment. The injuries to the other four are relatively minor,” said Usha Rangnani, deputy commissioner of police (north-west).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
Former JNUSU president Kanhaiya Kumar inside the JNU campus.(HT file photo)
delhi news

Kanhaiya, Umar, Anirban among 10 summoned for hearing in JNU case

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Chief metropolitan magistrate Pankaj Sharma directed the accused persons to appear before the court on March 15. The judge noted that the Delhi government has granted sanction to prosecute the accused.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava.(ANI)
delhi news

Top cop hails police’s handling of anti-CAA protests, Delhi riots

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Shrivastava also praised the police’s efforts during the pandemic. “The force emerged from these challenging times by earning the goodwill, respect and trust of the people,” he said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP