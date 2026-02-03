4 minors held for stabbing 16-year-old in west Delhi

NEW DELHI Police registered a case of attempt to murder and launched an investigation (Representative photo)

Four minors have been apprehended for allegedly stabbing a 16-year-old boy inside a school van in west Delhi’s Patel Nagar area, police said on Monday

The incident was reported on January 28, when the teenage victim, a resident of Baljeet Nagar, was sitting alone inside his father’s van parked outside Dayanand Model Public School. Police said the boy’s father, who used the van to ferry schoolchildren, had stepped out to pick up students from another nearby school at the time.

According to investigators, around 2pm, three to four boys known to the victim arrived at the spot. They allegedly damaged the van’s window and stabbed the teenager when he tried to flee. The boy, police said was stabbed twice in the back with a knife, police said, adding that the attack was driven by personal enmity.

The injured boy was first taken to Sardar Bhagat Singh Hospital and was later referred to RML Hospital due to the severity of his injuries. His condition is reported to be stable.

Following the incident, police registered a case of attempt to murder and launched an investigation. Acting on a tip-off, police conducted a raid at Ramjas Park in Anand Parbat and apprehended four juveniles, all aged between 14 and 15 years. During questioning, the minors allegedly confessed to their involvement in the attack. The knife used in the stabbing has been recovered, police said.