40-year-old booked for sexually assaulting 13-year-old neighbour in Delhi’s Ranhola

Police booked a 40-year-old man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 13-year-old neighbour girl at knifepoint in Ranhola on Friday afternoon. The accused has been absconding since the incident, police said.

The incident was reported to the police around 4pm on Friday by the girl’s mother. The girl told police that her mother was away at the time of the incident, a senior officer said.

According to the version of events shared by police, the neighbour entered her home with a knife, asked her to disrobe, touched her inappropriately and allegedly tried to rape her but fled as the girl started shouting for help. He threw some money at the girl and threatened her not to inform anyone, police said.

The officer, not wishing to be named, said a case under relevant sections of the BNS and POCSO Act was registered and an investigation was taken up. “The accused fled along with his entire family. Teams have been formed to nab him,” the officer said.

The girl’s medical examination was conducted and she was counselled, police said.