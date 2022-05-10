44 workers of right-wing groups demanding the renaming of Qutub Minar detained
The Delhi Police detained 44 members of the United Hindu Front and Rashtravadi Shiv Sena for allegedly holding a demonstration without permission at Qutub Minar on Tuesday demanding that the iconic monument be renamed "Vishnu Stambha". During the demonstration, the members of fringe right-wing groups also recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the Qutub Minar complex. They also chanted "Jai Shri Ram" and displayed placards demanding the name change of the centuries-old monument, located in south Delhi's Mehrauli,
The demonstrators claim that the Qutub Minar was built by the "great king Vikramaditya", but later, Qutubuddin Aibak claimed credit for it. "There were 27 temples in the complex and those were destroyed by Aibak. Proof of all this is available as people can find idols of Hindu gods kept in the Qutub Minar complex. Our demand is that Qutub Minar should be called Vishnu Stambha," news agency PTI quoted Bhagwan Goyal, international working president of the United Hindu Front, as saying.
Goyal also claimed that idols are kept at different spots in the complex which is a UNESCO World Heritage Site, while demanding that they should be allowed to worship there.
Last month, a Delhi court had directed the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) not to remove two idols of Lord Ganesha from the Qutub Minar complex till further directions.
Thane man arrested for spiking drinks of women, sexually assaulting them
Kalwa police in Thane arrested a 33-year-old man for allegedly spiking the drinks of The accused, Ashok Suravase alias Jitu of Diva, Thane's women friends to sexually assault them. The case came to light when a 23-year-old woman registered a complaint and he was arrested from Goa. While doing this, the accused was changing his locations and phone numbers. Therefore, it was challenging for the police team to trace and nab him. He was earlier operating from Karnataka but later fled to Goa.
Cyber Cell registers FIR against miscreant impersonating AMU V-C
An FIR has been registered at the Cyber Crime Cell Police Station, Aligarh, against an unknown miscreant impersonating Aligarh Muslim University vice-chancellor in an attempt to defraud people through fake messages. “Prima facie probe and Truecaller details showed that the miscreant was using phone number 7081568829 for sending fake messages. A detailed report of the investigation is awaited,” stated a press statement issued by AMU's Public Relations Officer.
Prayagraj Nagar Nigam goes on a renaming spree
The Naini area that houses the bulk of industries, plants and factories of the district will now be known as Atal Bihari Vajpayee Nagar, after the late Prime Minister while the Prayagraj airport will now be Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay airport. A proposal to name Naini as Hemvati Nandan Bahuguna Nagar was sent to the government by Allahabad MP Rita Bahuguna Joshi. The government later forwarded Joshi's proposal to the Prayagraj Municipal Corporation.
Govt to look into “unfair practices” of Ola and Uber
As voices of dissent grow among the public against India's two biggest ride-hailing apps Ola and Uber over a few alleged unfair practices, the government announced today that it is all set to meet the cab aggregators and quiz them over the issues. Demand for the apps is growing everyday as more and more people shift to working from office in Bengaluru. However, a range of different issues is hitting supply from back end.
‘I fell in a drain with chest-deep water,’ Kannada Singer slams BBMP for injury
Bengaluru's pothole menace and other civic apathy have one more victim, Kannada singer Ajay Warrior has broken his leg after he fell into an open gutter because authorities had failed to replace the cement slab covering the drain hole. The accident has left him with several stitches on his leg and multiple bruises. Tragedies continue Only two days back, Kannada television actress, Sunethra Pandit met with an accident due to an unscientific bump in Bengaluru.
