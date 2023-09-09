45-year-old intervenes in son’s quarrel, beaten to death in southeast Delhi

A 45-year-old man was beaten to death by a group of people on Friday afternoon when he tried to save his son from an assault in Okhla in southeast Delhi, the Delhi Police said on Saturday. The victim, Mohammad Hanif, who worked as a porter, lived with his family in Sanjay Colony of Okhla. (Representational image)

Police said that the deceased’s son was assaulted when he asked a group of four or five men to move away from his motorcycle so that he could take it out for some work.

While eyewitnesses told investigators that bricks and stones were used in the assault, the police said that they were probing the nature of the assault.

Deputy commissioner of police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said that a case of culpable homicide not amounting to murder was registered at Okhla police station. “We have apprehended a minor and his uncle for the crime,” said Deo.

Around 11am on Friday, when Hanif’s 14-year-old son went out to ride his motorcycle, he saw some men sitting on it and asked them to move, said another police officer not authorised to speak to the media.

However, this irked the group of men who got into an argument with the 14-year-old.

“Soon, families of both the parties got involved in the quarrel. In the subsequent fight, Hanif received injuries and was shifted to Safdarjung Hospital around 12.45pm,” said the officer.

While Hanif’s two sons — including the 14-year-old — received minor injuries, the 45-year-old passed away at the hospital on Friday evening, the officer added.

Hanif’s medico-legal examination did not reveal any external injuries, but the police believe that an injury to his liver caused the death.

“Hanif was under medical treatment for a liver disease. Prima facie, his enlarged liver ruptured during the quarrel,” said DCP Rajesh Deo.

Following Hanif’s death, the police apprehended two suspects and are probing the roles of others.

Police said that following the incident, security was stepped up in the neighbourhood since the suspects were from another community. However, the situation is normal in the neighbourhood, said an officer, who did not request to be named.