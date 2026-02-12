₹463 crore grid safety plan cleared to bury overhead wires across Delhi

Delhi power minister Ashish Sood on Wednesday said the government has approved projects worth ₹463 crore to shift and underground high-tension (HT) and low-tension (LT) overhead electricity lines across the city to improve safety and power reliability. Overhead lines along 26 roads in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground at around ₹159.47 crore. (Hindustan Times)

“The primary objective of this decision is to underground unsafe overhead electricity lines passing through residential and densely populated areas, thereby reducing risks to human life and ensuring a safer and more efficient power distribution system,” said Sood.

Under the plan, “undergrounding work” will be carried out in 125 localities at an estimated ₹267.20 crore, while overhead lines along 26 roads in Chandni Chowk will be shifted underground at around ₹159.47 crore. Additionally, 15 proposals approved last year amount to ₹37.63 crore.

“As a pilot project, ‘undergrounding of overhead wires’ has already been successfully completed in BH Block, Shalimar Bagh and C-4 East Block, Janakpuri. This model will be replicated in other areas in the future,” said an official.

Sood added that under the Central government’s Special Assistance to States for Capital Investment (SASCI) scheme, 13 proposals for shifting HT/LT lines worth ₹109 crore were approved. “In view of the upcoming summer season, a comprehensive assessment of the entire power system has been conducted under the Summer Action Plan, and several decisions have been taken to strengthen the system,” he said.

He further stated that the Delhi government has prepared a Power System Master Plan up to the year 2023, to be implemented by multiple agencies. Under this plan, capital investment of ₹17,000 crore will be made over three years through Delhi Transco Limited and discoms. “The objective is to upgrade existing grid infrastructure, establish new grids, ensure continuous and secure power supply, and meet growing electricity demand, including requirements from increasing adoption of electric vehicles,” said Sood.