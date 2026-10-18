50+ briefly detained at multiple protests in Delhi

Multiple protests and marches took place around the New Delhi area on Sunday -- including the one against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the other seeking justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case. The Delhi Police said more than 50 persons were removed and detained from all protests combined. They were released within a few hours and no case has been lodged yet. They were released within a few hours and no case has been lodged yet. (Ishant Chauhan/Hindustan Times)

The National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) staged a march from their office till Jantar Mantar around noon on Sunday. Union members said police force was deployed along the route, with heavy security arrangements to prevent activists from proceeding towards Jantar Mantar.

“During the protest, Delhi Police detained NSUI national president Vinod Jakhar along with several other members, triggering strong opposition from the organisation. We raised concerns over the functioning of the Election Commission and demanded accountability from the CEC,” said an NSUI spokesperson.

Jakhar reiterated that the organisation would continue its struggle against what he considers the politicisation of the Election Commission. He also demanded that NSUI be allowed to hold its protest at Jantar Mantar, asserting that peaceful democratic dissent must have space in a democracy.

The Delhi Police last week denotified Jantar Mantar as a protest site in the national capital. Since then, several marches have been held by Cockroach Janta Party, IYC, Congress, INDIA bloc leaders and students organisations.

Ravi Pandey, NSUI national media incharge, said many activists and Jakhar were detained from near Jantar Mantar after they had crossed barricades near Sansad Marg. Police also said they were not informed about the protest and no permission was taken.

Meanwhile, another march took place from India Gate till Rashtrapati Bhawan demanding justice in the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Bhandari, 19, a receptionist at a hotel, was killed in 2022 at her workplace in Uttarakhand after she had allegedly resisted pressure from resort management to provide “special services” to a VIP guest. Massive protests were staged in Uttarakhand after the incident.

The family, along with activists, are now opposing the appointment of BJP leader Dushyant Kumar Gautam as the governor in Sikkim, alleging his involvement in the case. However, the court and CBI have not mentioned this in the case proceedings yet. Police said the protesters were removed from the march and were released later.