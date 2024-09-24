55% of waste segregated at source, MCD tells SC

New Delhi Experts said segregation can help reduce burden on landfills. (HT Archive)

Around 55% of the solid waste generated in the city is being segregated at source and 90% will be achieved by August 2026, the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) told Supreme Court through a submission.

“Presently, MCD has achieved average 55% waste segregation at source and further efforts will be made to increase the waste segregation at source on half yearly basis with target of 65% waste segregation by February 2025, 75% by August 2025, 85% by February 2026 and 90% by August 2026,” MCD said in its report.

The Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, mandate complete segregation of waste at source, but the idea is yet to be implemented as intended on ground. Residents’ welfare associations across the city questioned the MCD’s 55% segregation claim, even as mayor Shelly Oberoi questioned MCD’s door-to-door collection of waste.

The MCD affidavit was filed in an ongoing writ petition case — MC Mehta versus Government of India. The affidavit on status of solid waste management in the Capital was filed in compliance of the SC order dated July 26, when it directed the Union ministry of environment to immediately convene a meeting with the Delhi government and the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) to address the state of solid waste management in the Capital.

The court had deplored the sorry state of affairs in the national capital regarding the treatment of solid waste.

Implementation of waste segregation at source is lax due to lack of awareness, as well as minimal enforcement, experts said. According to new municipal by-laws, those who provide mixed waste can be penalised but the rule is never enforced on ground.

Segregation of waste refers to separation of wet, dry and hazardous components of waste into various components. Wet waste component refers to kitchen waste, leftovers, leaves, tea, eggshells and similar waste which can be composted and turned into manure. Dry waste refers to recyclable components, such as newspaper, wrappers and cardboard. Hazardous waste refers to products such as sanitary napkins and diapers.

Experts say source segregation can reduce landfill dependency by reducing the waste reaching the dump sites, thereby drastically cutting down the cost of transportation and collection of waste, and potentially reducing adverse environmental impact.

MCD, in its report, said that around 11,000 tonne of municipal waste is generated every day by around 4.3 million households and the per-capita waste generation is approximately around 500 grams. Of the 11,000 tonne, around 7,200 tonne is processed and there is currently a gap of 3800 TPD (tonnes per day) of waste, which ends up in oversaturated landfill sites. MCD estimates the waste generation to rise to 11,330 TPD by 2025, 11,670 TPD by 2026 and 12,020 TPD by 2027.

A senior MCD official said the civic body is tackling bulk waste generators (BWGs) separately. “MCD has identified around 4,000 bulk waste generators, of which 738 generators are doing on-site wet waste composting. Efforts are being made to ensure that the remaining BWGs shall pursue on-site waste processing. MCD is developing a module in its 311 app for registering BWGs and monitoring waste management by them,” the report said.

MCD said it has also initiated zero waste colony programme, under which tax incentives are provided to colonies on 100% waste segregation at source, composting of wet waste and recycling dry waste.

Atul Goyal, the head of United RWAs Joint Action, a collective body of residents’ welfare associations, said that the claim of 55% waste segregation at source is untrue. “It is a total farce. There area small colonies and individuals, who are pursuing waste segregation, but this may be even less than 10% of the population. Even if anyone attempts segregation at individual level, they get discouraged as it gets mixed at the second stage. It is both lack of training and will,” he said.

Goyal said that Supreme Court should insist on an independent third-party audit of MCD’s claims.

Ashok Bhasin, who heads the North Delhi Residents Welfare Association, said that failure of the MCD’s waste collection system can be seen at any dhalao (garbage receptacle point) in the city. “There are very few areas which have door-to-door collection and even the service in those lanes is irregular. In maximum areas, the waste is collected by private collectors who have been operating there from years.”

On segregation at source, Bhasin said that 55% of houses in Delhi don’t even dump their waste on dhalaos. “The figure in north Delhi would, at highest, be 15%. We can visit any dhalao in the city to check the claim of segregated waste. An independent audit is needed for all these exaggerated claims.”