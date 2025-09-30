5-yr-old dies after iron rod falls from under-construction building in Shahdara

A five-year-old girl died of injuries after an iron rod from an under construction building fell on her and pierced through her head while she was walking with her father in east Delhi’s Shahdara on Sunday morning. Police said she was admitted to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

Police said she was admitted to a hospital and succumbed to her injuries on Monday. Owner of the under construction building as well as three workers have been arrested for negligence causing death, police added.

According to investigating officers, police were informed at 11am on Sunday that the girl, Aanshi Kumar was returning home after visiting a Durga Puja pandal with her father Ritesh Kumar in Jagatpuri Extension.

DCP (Shahdara) Prashant Gautam said, “It was found that an iron rod had fallen on the girl. She was rushed to GTB hospital. On inquiry, it was found that a four-storey building was under construction and an iron rod was used to build a platform on the terrace. The rod fell from the building and hit the girl on head. It caused an injury to her right eye. The girl was in ICU on Sunday and died during the treatment on Monday.”

The house owner, Nathu Singh, 68, and the three construction workers were arrested on Monday after her death.

“The iron rod has been seized and work has been stopped,” the DCP said.

The girl’s paternal uncle, Vinod Kumar said, “She was the youngest child in the family. She was excited after her father said he would take her for Durga Puja. They left home around 9am in the morning. They were walking beside the building when the rod fell and punctured her eye. What was her fault?”