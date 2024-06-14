60 MGD water shortfall in Delhi: AAP, BJP trade barbs

The Delhi Jal Board on Friday supplied 939.75 million gallons per day (mgd) of water to the Capital — a marginal drop from Thursday’s 951.2 mgd — according to the water utility’s summer bulletin for the day, even as the Aam Aadmi Party and the Bharatiya Janata Party continued with the string of allegations against each other on the prevailing crisis. Residents of Chilla village wait for water tankers on Friday. (Raj K Raj/HT)

Friday’s supply was 60 mgd short of the 1,000 mgd target, which the officials attributed to a shortage of raw water at the Wazirabad water treatment plant.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

Senior AAP leader Sanjay Singh urged the newly-elected BJP members of Parliament in the Capital as well as the Centre to appeal to the BJP-led Haryana government to “provide water to Delhi”. He added that while the Delhi government was trying its best to ensure there was uninterrupted supply for the people, Haryana was “hell-bent on stopping the supply”.

“We want to tell the BJP government of Haryana that you can take out your enmity with us... but why are you punishing the people of Delhi? The people of Delhi have elected seven BJP MPs, now where are those seven MPs? There is nothing more virtuous than providing water,” Singh said in a press conference at the party headquarters.

On Friday, 99.07 mgd of fresh water was produced at the Wazirabad WTP, compared to the 119 mgd produced a day earlier. The supply had hit the season’s lowest of 920 mgd on Wednesday. The capacity of the Wazirabad plant is 134 mgd.

Delhi BJP MPs Yogender Chandoliya and Bansuri Swaraj slammed Singh over his remarks, alleging that he was playing “dirty politics over the crisis”.

“We thought that after reprimand of Supreme Court, statements of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana governments... AAP leaders will stop water leakage and theft... Instead, we find MP Sanjay Singh doing politics which forces us to ask Singh and his colleagues Swati Maliwal and ND Gupta... what are you three doing to help fight water crisis,” the two BJP MPs said in a statement.

BJP Haryana spokesperson Jawahar Yadav echoed similar views and said that the AAP government has been unable to point to a day when Haryana supplied less water to Delhi. “Haryana does not make its own water, it comes from hills. We are giving more than 1,000 cusecs of water to Delhi. Instead of making allegations, the Delhi government should pay the pending amount of ₹204 crore spent by Haryana on maintaining the Narwana canal,” he said.

Water minister Atishi, meanwhile, said the production has been less than capacity since June 6, leading to a shortage. In a post on X, she added a table with the water production levels in the last week.

Responding to Atishi, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva said it was “regrettable that the water minister was trying to mislead the people instead of working to fix leakages and stopping water theft”.

“If the Kejriwal government worked to check leakages and water theft which account for 54% water loss, then even at 939 mgd, Delhi could have got proper supply. While on normal days, the water theft and leakage loss is 54%. Today, it is 75% as the water theft by tanker mafia has almost doubled,” Sachdeva said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee president Devender Yadav demanded that those responsible for causing ₹17,575 crore loss to the DJB due to pilferage and leakage should be identified and punished. He added that the BJP and AAP were indulging in mudslinging over water shortage.

“A special session of the Delhi Assembly should be convened to discuss the water shortage, as Delhi government’s water minister had accepted pilferage and wastage of water, and sought action against the guilty, to shrug her responsibility. The minister should have addressed the water shortage on priority to ensure that people get potable water through their taps,” Yadav said.