Search
Tue, Dec 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

60-year-old NRI duped of 30 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam

ByJignasa Sinha
Published on: Dec 30, 2025 04:28 am IST

The victim, who lives in the US and arrived in India on October 1, received a call around 3am on October 6 from an international number. The caller impersonated an official from the San Francisco embassy and claimed that the NRI needed a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to re-enter the United States due to “suspicious records.”

New Delhi: A 60-year-old a Non-Resident Indian (NRI) visiting relatives in India was trapped in a four-day “digital arrest” scam in October and defrauded of 30 lakh by fraudsters posing as embassy and police officials, the Delhi Police said on Monday. One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case.

One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case. (Representative photo)
One suspect has been arrested in connection with the case. (Representative photo)

The victim, who lives in the US and arrived in India on October 1, received a call around 3am on October 6 from an international number. The caller impersonated an official from the San Francisco embassy and claimed that the NRI needed a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to re-enter the United States due to “suspicious records.”

The scam escalated when the caller threatened to transfer the call to Delhi Police headquarters. Over the next four days, the woman was subjected to repeated video calls by individuals dressed in police uniforms who “digitally arrested” her, alleging suspicious transactions in her account. Scared, the NRI was coerced into transferring 30 lakh into a specified mule account. The harassment ceased on October 9, after the transfer was completed.

A formal complaint was later filed, leading to an FIR on November 7. An investigation led by inspector Kamal Kumar traced the money to an account held by a Punjab-based partnership firm, Varnav Infotech.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Aditya Gautam said, “Further scrutiny revealed that on the very same day, the cheated amount was instantly transferred to multiple other accounts within minutes and subsequently withdrawn through cheques from different states.”

Following raids in Mohali and Chandigarh, police arrested 30-year-old Varun Singh, one of the firm’s partners, on Saturday. Varun, who previously ran a call center in Mohali for credit card sales and debt recovery, allegedly began using his accounts for fraudulent activities after his business failed.

Police seized 38 ATM cards from various banks, 51 cheque books, a Mahindra Scorpio, and 2 lakh from the suspect. Investigations into his associate and the wider network are ongoing. Authorities are also probing how the scammers identified and targeted the NRI woman shortly after her arrival in India.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
News / Cities / Delhi / 60-year-old NRI duped of 30 lakh in ‘digital arrest’ scam
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
AI Summary AI Summary

A 60-year-old NRI was defrauded of ₹30 lakh in a “digital arrest” scam while visiting India. Fraudsters impersonated embassy and police officials, coercing her into transferring money over four days. One suspect, Varun Singh, was arrested, with police uncovering a broader network. Investigations continue into how the victim was targeted shortly after her arrival.