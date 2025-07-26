Search
Sat, Jul 26, 2025
62k students admitted to DU colleges, 12k seats vacant

Aheli Das
Jul 26, 2025 06:24 am IST

Delhi University has about 12,000 vacant undergraduate seats after confirming admissions for 62,565 students in the first round, with more allocations coming.

Around 12,000 seats are still vacant in undergraduate programmes in Delhi University (DU) after admissions of over 62,000 students were confirmed in the first round, a senior university official said on Friday.

This year, 93,166 allocations were made against 71,624 seats across 69 colleges. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
According to DU data, admissions of 62,565 students had been confirmed in the first round of admission through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS). This included 34,014 women and 28,551 men.

This year, 93,166 allocations were made against 71,624 seats across 69 colleges.

According to the data, however, the number of vacant seats should be 9,059.

DU dean of admission Haneet Gandhi explained, “There are about 12,000 vacant seats at the moment. This difference in data is due to the extra allocations made in the first round. If extra allocations had been made to a particular programme in a college and all the admissions were confirmed along with the extra, that would be reflected in the confirmed admission data.”

“However, if a certain programme has vacant seats where the majority of the students did not confirm their admission, that will be still counted in the vacant seat data,” Gandhi told HT on Friday.

Gandhi added that the extra allocations will be adjusted in the subsequent rounds and upgrades. The university will make extra allocations in the second round as well, the list of which is scheduled to be out on July 28.

