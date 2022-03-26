‘65% of work in illegal colonies done’

The Delhi government has completed around 65% of sanctioned development work to provide basic civic services in unauthorised colonies in the Capital, according to the Economic Survey of Delhi 2021-22.

The government has said that the remaining work will be completed by the end of this year.

Administrative approval of 755 works amounting to ₹2,248.57 crore was sanctioned in 2021-22 for 535 unauthorised colonies, according to the report.

“…749 works have already been awarded and are in progress, out of which 486 works covering 388 unauthorised colonies have been completed so far,” said the survey report.

Providing essential facilities, such as roads and drains, has been one of the key poll promises of the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The last financial year, the Delhi government completed development work worth ₹488 crore in 86 unauthorised colonies.

The work on providing housing to urban poor is yet to gain pace.

According to the survey report, housing projects worth ₹2,750.91 crore have been sanctioned for construction of 52,584 flats for people belonging to the economically weaker section under the Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

“The construction of 24,524 flats have been completed and 28,060 flats are under different stages of construction. Only 3,904 units got occupied by the end of December 2021,” the report said.

The government has also undertaken various projects for in-situ rehabilitation of slum dwellers, and has already awarded the work for construction of 784 multi-storeyed houses for the economically weaker sections (EWS) in the Capital.

For homeless people, the government said that the capacity of night shelters has reduced due to Covid-19 guidelines to ensure social distancing.

“At present, DUSIB (Delhi Urban Shelter Improvement Board) is operating and managing 195 night shelters in addition to 10 night shelters at temporary locations having capacity of about 18,538. Due to Covid-19 pandemic instructions/guidelines, this capacity has been reduced to 6,941 to maintain the protocol of social distancing,” the report said.

