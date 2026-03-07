6-year-old boy found with throat slit in Delhi’s Ranhola

A six-year-old boy was found dead on Thursday with his throat slit inside an under-construction building in west Delhi’s Ranhola. Family members told police that the boy was last seen on Tuesday with his mother, who is currently being questioned by the police. Initial investigation suggested the boy was killed at some other spot and then dumped at the construction site.

The child, Lavkush, lived with his parents and three elder siblings in a rented accommodation in Mangal Bazar in Ranhola. His father, Pacchu Mahto, 34, is a fish seller.

Police said they received information around noon on Thursday about a child’s body inside an under-construction building in Mangal Bazar. A team from Ranhola police station reached the spot and found the boy bleeding, and with an injury mark on his neck.

Family members said the boy had been missing since Tuesday evening and alleged that his mother, Sarita Devi, who had taken him with her, was also missing.

However, investigation revealed that she left alone around 11am but the boy was in the neighbourhood till 3pm.

“The family has alleged that Sarita was in a relationship with a truck driver from her native village in Chhapra, Bihar, and that the couple frequently argued over the issue. They suspect that the mother and her alleged partner could be involved in the murder. Sarita was found in Bihar and has been brought to Delhi,” an officer said.