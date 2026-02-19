New Delhi, A six-year-old girl was killed while her grandmother sustained injured after the e-rickshaw in which they were travelling collided with a car and overturned in west Delhi's Janakpuri area, an official said on Thursday. 6-year-old killed as e-rickshaw overturns after collision with car in Delhi's Janakpuri

A PCR call regarding an accident involving a minor girl was received from Mata Chanan Devi Hospital on the morning of February 17, he said.

The victim and her maternal grandmother, Mercy Xavier , a resident of Lajwanti Garden, were initially taken to Mata Chanan Devi Hospital after sustaining injuries in the accident. They were later shifted to an advanced facility in Dwarka.

According to police, the girl succumbed to her injuries during treatment.

"During enquiry, Mercy Xavier told police that around 7.40 am on February 17, she was travelling in an e-rickshaw with her granddaughter. Near the Janakpuri Fire Station, the e-rickshaw collided with a car and overturned, throwing them both on to the road, causing serious injuries," the officer said, adding that Xavier is undergoing treatment and said to be stable.

Based on preliminary findings, a case has been registered at the Janakpuri police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita pertaining to rash and negligent driving causing death.

During investigation, the offending vehicle was seized.

"The accused driver has been identified as Sanjeev. He was apprehended on Wednesday. Statements of witnesses are being recorded and CCTV footage from cameras installed near the fire station and surrounding areas is being examined to reconstruct the sequence of events," the officer said.

The fatal accident has once again brought focus on e-rickshaws operating in the city. According to official data, over two lakh e-rickshaws are registered in Delhi.

However, sources in the enforcement agencies said the actual number plying on roads is significantly higher, as many vehicles operate without proper registration or compliance with safety norms.

A police source pointed out that a large number of e-rickshaws run in congested residential and market areas, often without adherence to traffic rules. In many cases, vehicles are overloaded or driven by operators with limited training, increasing the risk of accidents.

Police said further investigation into the death of the girl is underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.