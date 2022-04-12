7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth ₹60 cr, in 2 separate cases
- Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
“A total of 15.05 kilos heroin was recovered from the arrested drug traffickers. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be over ₹60 crore in the international market,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, adding that the first arrest was from Mangolpuri Industrial Area on March 31 where two men -- Firoz Alam,32, Rana Singh,30 -- travelling in a Honda Civic car were found in possession of 4.5kg of heroin. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two other from whom 550 grams of the contraband was seized along with an Ertiga car.
The second operation took place on April 4, when the special cell team arrested two suspects from Sunder Nagri area in north-east Delhi with 8kg of heroin. Three days later, their associate was arrested from Bareilly railway station with two kilos of heroin, the DCP said.
Schools in Ghaziabad, Noida shut after students test positive
Physical classes were stopped in three schools in Noida and Ghaziabad after over 20 students and teachers tested positive for Covid-19 over the last week, school officials said on Monday. In Noida, at least 16 Covid-19 cases -- 13 students and three teachers -- were detected till Monday in a school in Sector 40, after the first case was reported on April 6. The school will return to offline classes on April 18.
Delhi sets heatwave record on hottest April day in 5yrs
Delhi recorded its fifth consecutive heatwave day on Monday with the Safdarjung observatory, the Capital's base station for weather, recording a maximum temperature of 42.6 degrees Celsius (C), seven degrees above normal, making it the hottest April day since 2017 when it touched 43.2C on April 21. The brief respite will be due to a western disturbance over northwest India.
5 test positive for Covid in Chandigarh tricity area
As many as five fresh Covid-19 infections were reported in the tricity on Monday, against the six cases on Sunday. Four cases were reported from Chandigarh while one case surfaced in Mohali. No new case was reported from Panchkula. In Chandigarh, the infected people are residents of Sectors 9, 10, 35 and 44. The daily positivity rate was 0.73% in Chandigarh, followed by 0.38% in Mohali and 0 in Panchkula.
FIR against BKU (Charuni) members for blocking Chandimandir toll plaza
Members of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (Charuni) have been booked for allegedly blocking the Chandimandir toll plaza for over an hour on Saturday. The police, in the FIR, stated that on April 9, members of BKU (Charuni) had held protests at all toll plazas in Haryana. They protested from 10am till 1pm. Around 11:15am, block president of Charuni group, Gurjant Singh, who is from Surajpur, reached the Chandimandir toll plaza along with 15-20 farmers.
Revival hope for Greenfield Project as Mohali admn sends revised compensation rates to NHAI
Seven months after the ambitious Greenfield Project, aimed at decongesting the Airport Road in Mohali, was put on hold over compensation disputes, the district administration has sent revised rates to the National Highway Authority of India for approval. The administration is positive about a green signal from the Authority. The 32-kilometre road, from IT Chowk (PR-7) near Chandigarh International Airport to the Kurali-Chandigarh road, is being constructed at a cost of ₹700 crore.
