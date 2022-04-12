Home / Cities / Delhi News / 7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth 60 cr, in 2 separate cases
7 held with over 15 kg of heroin, worth 60 cr, in 2 separate cases

  • Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.
The seized contraband is estimated to be over <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>60 crore in the international market. (Getty Images/Vetta)
The seized contraband is estimated to be over 60 crore in the international market. (Getty Images/Vetta)
Published on Apr 12, 2022 03:37 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The special cell of Delhi Police on Monday said they have recovered over 15 kilos of heroin from seven peddlers, belonging to two different gangs, who were arrested in separate operations carried out in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh between March 31 and April 7. Three cars used for transporting the contraband were also seized from the arrested persons, they said.

“A total of 15.05 kilos heroin was recovered from the arrested drug traffickers. The value of the seized contraband is estimated to be over 60 crore in the international market,” said deputy commissioner of police (special cell) Rajiv Ranjan Singh, adding that the first arrest was from Mangolpuri Industrial Area on March 31 where two men -- Firoz Alam,32, Rana Singh,30 -- travelling in a Honda Civic car were found in possession of 4.5kg of heroin. Their interrogation led to the arrest of two other from whom 550 grams of the contraband was seized along with an Ertiga car.

The second operation took place on April 4, when the special cell team arrested two suspects from Sunder Nagri area in north-east Delhi with 8kg of heroin. Three days later, their associate was arrested from Bareilly railway station with two kilos of heroin, the DCP said.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
