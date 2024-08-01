7 IPS officers assigned new roles in Delhi Police

Seven senior Indian Police Services (IPS) officers of special commissioner of police rank were assigned new roles in the Delhi Police following an order from lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday. The Delhi Police Headquarters on Jai Singh Road in New Delhi. (HT Archive)

According to the order, 1995-batch IPS officer Devesh Chandra Srivastava, who was earlier the police chief in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, has been appointed the new crime branch chief. The existing special CP of the crime branch, 1996-batch IPS officer Shalini Singh, has been transferred to Puducherry as state police chief by an order of the ministry of home affairs (MHA) on July 25 this year. Similarly, 1996-batch IPS officer Ajay Chaudhary will now be the new special commissioner of police (traffic). Chaudhary’s predecessor, HGS Dhaliwal (1997-batch IPS), has been transferred to Andaman and Nicobar as the new police chief.

After the superannuation of special CP (security) Dependra Pathak and special CP (human resources department) SK Gautam on Wednesday, 1991-batch Nuzhat Hassan (1991) – who was earlier the special CP (economic offence wing) – has been transferred as special CP (HRD). 1997-batch IPS officer Sharad Agarwal, who was earlier the joint director in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), will replace Hasan as the new special CP (EOW).

Among other officers who have been assigned new roles in the order issued by the LG secretariat are 1994-batch IPS officer Neeraj Thakur, who is now the special CP-cum-managing director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation Limited, and 1996-batch IPS officer and former Goa state police chief Jaspal Singh, who is now the special CP (security).

Senior police officers aware of the matter said it was a routine exercise, after retirement, for the transfer and deputation of senior officers of the cadre. “However, it will be a challenging task for the newly appointed officers, especially in security and crime units, as the Independence Day is a fortnight away,” the officer said on condition of anonymity.