700-strong security at SC complex: Officials

More than 700 personnel from the Delhi Police and central security agencies guard the Supreme Court complex, its judges, and staff, officials familiar with the security cordon said on Monday — hours after a lawyer allegedly attempted to hurl a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Bhushan R Gavai during court proceedings. According to police officers, each courtroom in the Supreme Court has separate guards, while the Chief Justice, who is a Z-plus protectee, has an additional dedicated security detail. (Hindustan Times)

Eyewitnesses said around 10-12 Delhi Police personnel were present inside Court No. 1 when the incident occurred around 11.30am on Monday. The man, identified as lawyer Rakesh Kishore alias Kamal Kishore, was stopped in time and escorted out. The CJI, unperturbed, continued with the day’s proceedings.

“The courtroom has three entrances, each guarded by armed personnel. The hall is also close to the office of the deputy commissioner of police (Supreme Court Security), ensuring quick response in emergencies,” said a lawyer present in court.

Police officials, who asked not to be identified, said the Supreme Court complex houses dedicated rooms for the DCP, assistant commissioner of police (ACP), and duty officers. These rooms function as surveillance and security monitoring hubs and also serve as complaint booths.

A senior police officer said the outer security ring of the apex court is manned primarily by personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), while the inner perimeter and courtroom security are handled by Delhi Police.

“Close to 200 paramilitary personnel are deployed at the complex’s gates and outer areas. Inside, more than 600 Delhi Police staff are stationed, including special teams assigned to judges and key courtrooms,” the officer said.

Each visitor entering the complex must pass through multiple security layers -- metal detectors, frisking points, and baggage scanners -- before entering any courtroom. Lawyers and litigants require valid passes.

The CJI’s Z-plus cover, the highest category of VIP security in India, involves over 35 personnel, including commandos, static guards, escort vehicles, and armed watchers.

Officials said that prima facie it appears that Kishore carried credentials -- a Bar Council of India card, a Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) card, and a Shahdara Bar Association card – that allowed him entry.

However, investigators have found inconsistencies in his credentials. “His names appear differently across various bar associations. He is not a practising Supreme Court lawyer and may have gained access through a temporary pass obtained with the help of a senior advocate,” an officer said.

The Shahdara Bar Association confirmed that Kishore was registered under the name “Dr Kamal Kishore,” while SCBA officials said his name did not appear in their membership database.