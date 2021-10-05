7,169 finalise admission 2 days after 1st cut-off; DU principals say no glitches

New Delhi: Day two of the undergraduate admissions in Delhi University under the first cutoff was much better in terms of numbers with over 7,000 successful completions. Day one had only 795.

According to the data shared by the university, 47,291 students applied for 70,000 undergraduate seats across 65 colleges by 7.45 pm on Tuesday. The admission committees approved 9,114 applications, and 7,169 completed the process by paying the fees.

Political science in Hindu College, despite a 100% cutoff, is already over-subscribed as the total number of seats is just 49. “In the first two days, we have admitted over 70 students, and as many are pending approval. We have seen over admission in almost all courses,” said principal Anju Srivastava.

Hansraj College, which has announced 100% cutoff for admissions to computer science, approved 13 applications for the course on Tuesday; on Monday, it had approved 23. It has 58 seats in the course. It also approved 36 applications for history, which has a 98% cutoff.

South Campus’ Gargi College received around 900 applications till 7pm on Tuesday. Cumulatively for Monday and Tuesday, the college approved around 200 applications. Principal Promila Kumar said that while courses such as political science and psychology were getting many applications, the college would not end up over admitting. “Reserved category seats are getting filled up but there is still scope for general category seats. This time we were extra cautious since we had a bad experience last time when we ended up over-admitting students,” said Kumar.

She said the college has received a substantial number of applications from Telangana and Kerala like past years. “Students from Kerala are coming with higher scores,” Kumar said.

Hem Chand Jain, principal, Deen Dayal Upadhyaya College, said the college received 1,170 applications over two days of which around 550 were approved and 280 rejected. The college asked around 250 students to furnish complete documents and around 110 completed all formalities. The college has not admitted any student in BSc computer science course that has a 100% cutoff.

“On the second day too, we did not face any technical glitches and the process went smoothly. The only challenge that we are facing is that some boards have given combined marks for practical and theory and some boards such as the Kerala education board have given marks generously due to which an overwhelming number of students are from there,” said Jain.

DU Principals’ Association (DUPA) president Jaswinder Singh, who is also the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said the college had approved 65 applications on the second day while 60 were approved on the first day. The cumulative number of approved applications stands at 125. The college has nearly filled all seats in the BSc electronics course for which the cutoff was 95%. Of the 20 seats (all categories) in the electronics course, only two are vacant.

Singh said that the college has received applications from states such as Rajasthan, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, the Northeastern states and Kerala. “Sometimes the number of applicants from a particular board is higher, but it’s for the ministry of education or state boards to take steps to ensure that the assessment mechanism is similar if not completely uniform. Even the marksheets should be in a similar format,” said Singh.

The college has not seen admissions to BCom for which it has announced a cutoff of 100%. “We are getting applications from non-commerce students for the course. Such students are not able to meet the 100% cutoff since their percentage goes down. For example, if someone does not meet the required subject combination, they have to give a penalty due to which the cutoff doesn’t touch 100,” said Singh.

On Friday, the university had declared the first cutoff list with multiple colleges declaring a 100% cutoff in some courses. A total of 220,156 students scored 90% or more in Class XII this year, as compared to 196,620 in 2020 — a jump of nearly 12%. Students scoring 95% or more have almost doubled to 70,004 from last year’s 38,686.

Admission under the first cutoff is on until Wednesday. The second cutoff list will come on Saturday.