7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi
NEW DELHI: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.
Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl. When police reached the spot, it was informed that the girl, 7, was playing outside her house place of residence when an an unknown person came to her and took her to an abandoned place where the accused sexually assaulted her.
“Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and investigation has been taken up. During investigation, the suspect has been zeroed in and efforts are on to nab him,” Kashyap said.
-
Jayant accuses U.P. govt of cruelty, seeks action against officials in Shamli
Rashtriya Lok Dal leader Jayant Chaudhary accused Yogi Adityanath government for 'pursuing oppressive policies and committing cruelty against people.' He visited Bahawadi village of Shamli district on Monday to condole the death of Hardan Singh, 94, who died in shock after a cemented platform outside his house was bulldozed on Saturday.
-
Programme to empower teachers, students to help phase out SUPs: Gopal Rai
New Delhi: Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai on Monday announced that the Delhi government will be launching a capacity building programme for Delhi's school teachers, children and Delhi's eco-clubs towards single-use plastic management and the use of its alternatives in collaboration with the United Nations Environment Programme.
-
Pimpri-Chinchwad police rescue kidnapped boy within six hours
The Pimpri-Chinchwad police have rescued a 15-year-old boy barely six hours after he was allegedly kidnapped for a ransom of Rs 20 lakh on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday. The police arrested three men, identified as Dnyaneshwar Kisan Chavan (23), Lakhan Kisan Chavan (26) and Lakshman Dongre (22), and detained two minors in connection with the alleged kidnap.
-
Delhi Police hold its first Commissionerate Day ceremonial parade
To mark its first Commissionerate Day, the Delhi Police held a ceremonial parade at the new Police Lines in Kingsway Camp Ground on Monday. Lieutenant-governor Vinai Kumar Saxena, who took the salute as chief guest, congratulated the medal winners and participants and said the Delhi Police has transformed itself over time and with its community policing initiatives.
-
Two held for inciting students for creating ruckus at Allahabad Univ
Colonelganj police arrested two youths for allegedly disturbing peace and inciting students at Allahabad University for creating ruckus. The duo was arrested from Holland Hall Hostel on Monday and was also questioned in connection with the circulation of fake photograph of a student committing suicide by hanging himself. On Monday morning, police arrested Satyam Kushwaha and his a BA third year student, accomplice Adarsh Bhadauriya.
