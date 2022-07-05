7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in east Delhi

NEW DELHI: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly sexually assaulted in east Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar on Sunday, police said on Monday adding that a case has been registered and investigation has been initiated.

Deputy commissioner of police (east) Priyanka Kashyap said that a police control room call was received early morning on Sunday regarding sexual assault with a minor girl. When police reached the spot, it was informed that the girl, 7, was playing outside her house place of residence when an an unknown person came to her and took her to an abandoned place where the accused sexually assaulted her.

“Accordingly, a case under appropriate sections of Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act has been registered and investigation has been taken up. During investigation, the suspect has been zeroed in and efforts are on to nab him,” Kashyap said.