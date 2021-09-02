‘82% success rate for facial recognition system for driving licences’, says NIC

SwThe facial recognition software used to issue e-learner’s driving licences in Delhi was able to identify 82% of all applicants in the first few weeks of its usage, said officials in National Informatics Centre (NIC), which developed the software for the state government.

Out of the 24,684 applications the state received for e-learner’s driving licence between August 7 and August 31, the software was able to successfully identify — and therefore allow or reject — 20,144 (81.6%) candidates, according to a report prepared by the centre.

Of the 20,144 candidates the software was able to identify, 18,294 (74.11%) passed the online test and around 6.6%, accounting for 1,628 candidates, failed the test. In addition, 222 people failed the colour blindness test, which means they could not further appear for the proper learners’ licence test.

As on Wednesday, a total of 6,390 applications were pending — which includes those who failed the test since they have been slotted for a re-test — the report seen by HT said.

“The biggest challenge for us was developing the facial recognition software for the online learners’ DL test. The software is such that it matches the face of the test taker in front of the computer or mobile phone with the picture in the Aadhaar card uploaded by the applicant. It is meant to ensure there is no proxy for the test and hence, is the most important feature of the entire faceless transport services,” said a senior NIC official involved in the project.

Officials said the 18% unsuccessful recognitions were likely due to shortages in the software’s mapping of facial features of applicants aged between 18 and 21. “The facial features of teenagers and people in this age group change fast. We saw that the picture in the Aadhaar card of such applicants often varies from their current appearance. So we are now fine tuning the software to predict age-related facial changes too,” said a second official.

The online DL test is a part of the Delhi government’s “faceless transport services” project, under which 33 transport-related documents are issued online without necessitating a visit to a regional transport office (RTO).

The initiative was formally launched by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on August 11, even as the e-learners’ driving licence service had a soft launch on August 7.