‘83% water samples in Janakpuri contaminated’

Five out of six water samples lifted by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) from Janakpuri’s A block, west Delhi, were found contaminated with Total Coliform and E. Coli, the pollution body has informed the National Green Tribunal (NGT). Water samples lifted by CPCB in May revealed that around 30%, or six out 20 samples collected, had E.Coli and faecal coliform. (FILE)

The latest report by CPCB indicating that sewage is still impacting drinking water comes despite the tribunal’s strict direction to the Delhi Jal Board to address the issue, which was first flagged in February. In a plea, local residents alleged that drinking water was being contaminated with sewage, making it impossible to use.

Water samples lifted by CPCB in May revealed that around 30%, or six out 20 samples collected, had E.Coli and faecal coliform. NGT had then pulled up DJB for failing to provide clean water to residents and inaction for nearly three months, despite complaints.

In its order dated May 30, NGT had further directed the water utility agency to provide clean drinking water to residents through alternate sources until the issue was fully addressed. The tribunal had also ordered fresh sampling to be carried out on June 30 by CPCB at six specific households, the report for which was submitted on July 15.

In its latest report, CPCB said it collected water samples from five houses on June 30, stating that residents from the sixth house did not allow water sampling. “Thus, samples were collected from another house in the same block.”

“Total Coliform and E. Coli have been detected in 05 samples...” the report added. E.Coli ranged from 7.8 Most probable number/100 ml to 280,000 units per 100ml, it said.

The Drinking Water Standards of Bureau of Indian Standards - IS 10500:2012 prescribes that Total Coliform and E. Coli shall not be detected in 100ml of drinking water samples, according to CPCB.

Locals claim that they have to often buy drinking water bottles as supplied water remains contaminated for days.

“It starts to smell and you know the water is not fit for use. The water is so bad that it chokes filters of installed water purifiers. Bathing too become a challenge,” said a local resident, on condition of anonymity, adding they were reliant on DJB’s water tankers these days. “We hope the long-term problem of old pipes is fixed soon.”

The DJB said it would respond to the submission in the NGT. Previously, it said it had carried out an examination of the area, which revealed water and sewer pipelines in and around A block were nearly 40 years old and had corroded. This, it said was the reason behind contamination and mixing, stating a long-term solution is to replace both the drinking water and sewer lines.