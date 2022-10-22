Home / Cities / Delhi News / 846 challans issued for littering at Central Vista: NDMC data

846 challans issued for littering at Central Vista: NDMC data

delhi news
Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:41 PM IST



Visitors at the Central Vista lawns. (HT file)
ByParas Singh

Facing a challenge to maintain the pristine condition of the Central Vista, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has been penalised visitors who litter at the newly inaugurated avenue, officials aware of matter said.

The NDMC has entrusted this punitive action to the health department and the enforcement department. According to official data, a total of 846 people have been fined for littering or spitting at the Central Vista in the period between September 14 and October 21. An NDMC official said this figure includes visitors who were fined for littering at the avenue after picnics as well as street vendors who have left behind garbage.

Apart from the fines, the enforcement department has also seized hundreds of vending goods like ice boxes, ice-cream trolley, counters and utensils etc from street vendors, a second NDMC official said. “Since Kartavya path was inaugurated, the council has launched a drive to prevent illegal hawking, defacement and encroachments on this avenue with fines ranging from 50 to 2,000 being issued against violators. Enforcement department teams are operating across two shifts and they are assisted by 32 civil defence volunteers,” the second official said.

Meanwhile, visitors to the Central Vista will soon be monitored on CCTV by a dedicated team in the Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC), located at the NDMC headquarters at Sansand Marg, for which the Central Public Works Department (CPWD) has installed around 300 CCTV cameras along the avenue.

NDMC vice chairman Satish Upadhyay said the monitoring will help to keep the violations in check and will help manage traffic around the area. “The council has deployed enforcement teams for preventing defacement of property and littering along the avenue, visitors should consider the Central vista as their own national place while visiting it. There should be a sense of belongingness and ownership. Please feel that this your own national property and use the lawns, washrooms and other properties,” he said.

Story Saved
×
Saturday, October 22, 2022
